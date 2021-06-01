Marty Moore no longer focused on Ireland ambitions even with two tightheads missing for summer games

With another season as a key cog in Ulster’s machine drawing to a close, Marty Moore has admitted that international ambitions no longer loom large in his thinking.

In possession of 10 caps and two Six Nations medals from his time in the Irish team under Joe Schmidt during 2014 and ‘15, Moore’s move to Wasps took him out of contention in 2016 but he has not featured since leaving England for Belfast two years later.

While he was involved in Andy Farrell’s first pre-Christmas get together as head coach in 2019, he has not made any subsequent squads and, even with Tadhg Furlong and Andrew Porter on Lions duty when Ireland meet Japan and the USA at the Aviva Stadium next month, the 30-year-old says he does not use international recognition as a yardstick.

“It’s been so long since I’ve been in that environment that it’s not really part of my goal setting and objectives,” he said. “It’s something that every player aspires to, but it’s not something that I put as a marker of where I’m at.

Read more Ulster’s final Rainbow Cup tie looks poised to survive Edinburgh Covid scare

“If it did come to that then that’d be great, but I don’t grade myself by that benchmark.”

While Moore has clearly been Dan McFarland’s first-choice number three this season, one man who could be pulling on a green jersey in those summer Tests is his provincial colleague Tom O’Toole.

The 22-year-old was a member of this season’s Six Nations squad without getting that elusive first cap though and Moore has no qualms about aiding the development of his positional rival.

“It’s a funny one because you tend to be closest to those in the squad who play in the same position,” he said. “It’s just the people you’re around tend to be the people you’re in competition with.

“There are very few players you come across who don’t want their team-mates to do well, regardless of their position. It’s gutting not to make the starting team or the match day squad at times, but you hold that against the coach for a few minutes, not the player. You just want to kick on. Everybody gives a bit of input.

“I think it would be an awful environment if it was the other way around, if everybody was at each other’s backs over selection.

“It’s good, there’s a good culture of players helping each other out here and giving input where it’s needed. Long may it continue.”

Meanwhile, the final game of Ulster’s season looks set to go ahead on Saturday despite a member of the opposition squad testing positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

Edinburgh were forced to cancel training after news of the positive test became known and the player, as well as identified contacts, are now self-isolating.

The remainder of the squad were tested yesterday morning with the club saying that the results will be “issued as appropriate” but that the weekend’s game is still scheduled to go ahead as planned.

Ulster themselves of course had a Covid situation of their own to deal with last week that resulted in the postponement of their hosting of Scarlets.

In that instance, four players had tested positive with the match points subsequently awarded to the Welsh region.