Matt Faddes: Ulster go to Leinster expecting a good performance in crunch PRO14 tie

Guinness PRO14

Bullish form: Matt Faddes was on the scoresheet against Munster last time out

Prior to Connacht's stunning victory on Saturday evening, there weren't too many rugby professionals in Ireland who had experienced the feeling of winning in the RDS as a visitor.

Ulster's Matt Faddes, though, was among the small band. The versatile Kiwi was part of his province's A side who triumphed there back in September, scoring a try in the 29-14 success that featured a host of young players who have since helped Dan McFarland's senior panel to an unbeaten Guinness PRO14 start.

That second-string friendly wasn't Faddes' first visit to the RDS, that coming when an equally fallow panel returned north with a credible bonus-point from a high scoring PRO14 defeat the week before Christmas of 2019.

If both those contests were low-key affairs, then come Ulster's trip to Leinster on Friday, it's fair to say there'll be slightly more attention paid to proceedings; the game representing a huge moment in the race for Conference A's sole spot in March's PRO14 final.

With events at the weekend ensuring Ulster lead their near neighbours by 10 points in the standings, but having played two games more, things could hardly be more delicately balanced.

Heading to a ground where they haven't won a senior game since the early months of 2013, Faddes believes the northern province must take confidence from being the league's last unbeaten team.

"Playing Leinster anywhere, they're a clinical side," he said.

"They know their strengths and they do it really well. But we have got to take confidence from being 10 on the trot in the league and we're definitely going down there and expecting a good performance from ourselves.

"They will be wary of us as well, and there will be confidence in both camps.

"They are a clinical side but we'll try to upset them. There is definitely confidence to go down to the RDS and get a result.

"I think we have proven that over the last couple of years and we are starting to see it in the consistency and results at the moment."

A combination of a shortened season to facilitate the Rainbow Cup featuring the incoming South African sides and the absolute dearth of other challengers have left this January game feeling not far from akin to knock-out rugby. While there will be a return fixture in Belfast to come, the winner will know they've taken a giant step towards a place in the final.

It would be unfortunate, therefore, if the IRFU's player management protocols were to necessitate any front-line stars from either side sitting out the contest, although in the cases of Jacob Stockdale and Johnny Sexton, the decision could be taken out of their hands after both left their respective weekend fixtures through injury.

Faddes, who, after working on his defence following an indifferent, injury-interrupted first year in Belfast, has become a regular on the right wing this term in the absence of Robert Baloucoune, believes that the use of 46 different players through the season shows that Ulster will be prepared to go to the RDS with whomever they have available.

"Something the coaches have done really well this season so far is rotating and giving everyone minutes," he said. "Everyone has put their hand up and everyone has played good footie.

"It would be nice to have Jacob but there have been some class performances throughout the squad and we're comfortable with that."

If Stockdale was to miss out, it could open the door for Ethan McIlroy, the Academy winger whose try-scoring performance against Munster was rewarded with man of the match honours.

"I enjoy the bloke, he is nice and chilled," added Faddes of his young team-mate. "He is a relaxed guy, he doesn't get overwhelmed by occasions.

"You can see it in his footie because he is comfortable under the high ball, he is good in attack and his defence (against Munster) was good as well. He has a hell of a future ahead of him."