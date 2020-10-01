McBurney has a fierce desire to prove himself with Ulster after disappointing performance post-lockdown

As Ulster begin their 2020-21 PRO14 campaign against Benetton at a sparsely populated Kingspan Stadium tomorrow night, increased competition for places will be accepted as a pre-requisite if last season's beaten finalists are to go one step further this time around.

For hooker Adam McBurney, there has already been stark evidence of Dan McFarland's efforts to establish the idea that if you don't take your chance, you could be waiting a while for the next one to arrive.

The 24-year-old was promoted to the starting side for Ulster's first game post-lockdown when Rob Herring pulled out after the warm-up.

Like the team as a whole, the former Randalstown RFC man failed to hit his straps in that defeat to Connacht and, ahead of the team announcement for tomorrow night, is still waiting for his next taste of action in a senior jersey.

When it came to the PRO14 semis and final, as well as the European quarter-final trip to Toulouse, McBurney was left as a spectator.

Having had plenty of time to contemplate what went wrong last time out, including a faltering line-out, the former Irish Under-20s international has been his own fiercest critic.

"That Connacht game, and then missing out on those big games, I was bitterly disappointed," he admitted.

"I had to reflect on that performance and, if I'm being brutally honest, I probably didn't put my hand up to where it needed to be to play in those big games.

"I wouldn't say I'm harsh on myself but I'm very realistic. I wouldn't like to make excuses for certain things happening or not hitting my performance levels. I took that on the chin myself.

"I reviewed it hard and knew I wasn't where I needed to be for those big games, so I wasn't blaming anybody else.

"But I look at it now that I've had the opportunity to improve on them and that's put me in a better place than I was going into it. I had to see it as an opportunity to improve and I did.

"It would maybe be different if I wasn't so realistic when I look at games, if I passed the blame onto other people or people told me stuff that isn't true to make me feel better, but I'd rather be told the hard way and learn that way. I don't need people blowing smoke to improve.

"I didn't make any excuses, I took it on the chin. That's rugby, it happens and you just have to get on with it - you live and you learn or you crash and you burn."

Still nursing some injuries and coming out of the shortest off-season in their history, Ulster are expected to freshen things up tomorrow, including a strikingly young collection of outside backs that could include a first start for centre Stewart Moore.

Having captained plenty of the prospective next generation in last weekend's 'A' game victory over Leinster in Dublin, McBurney feels that a number of those involved gave McFarland something to think about for the early going of a PRO14 season that could require a wider squad than ever before.

"That crop of players, it was really exciting to be training together as a group," he said. "We train a lot together during a normal week, but we had a full week to focus on ourselves and we went in with a 'be brave' mentality and spoke about what we needed to do that. We wanted to be able to play our game, express ourselves as players. It was a good chance to put our hands up for Dan and the other coaches to give them a headache going into the new season," said McBurney.

"That crop of players, there's a lot of talent coming through and I think it was good to see everyone given opportunities to show themselves.

"On Friday night, a lot of those young guys really did put their hand up to build depth and any team that wants to be there or thereabouts come the end of the season needs depth."

As McBurney can caution, getting there is only half the battle. Staying there will take your best each and every week.