McCann leads by example as Sexton brace helps Ulster 'A' maintain unbeaten season with victory over Leinster

In what has turned into the only organised rugby on the island of Ireland this weekend, Ulster’s young second string certainly seemed to enjoy their top billing as they put their Leinster counterparts to the score with a four-try, 37-14 win to maintain their unbeaten season.

Having beaten these same opponents in Dublin back in September, Kieran Campbell’s side were again mightily impressive as a blend of recently debuted youngsters mixing with a few older heads offered up an entertaining brand of rugby that belatedly got its rewards in the second-half.

With Cormac Izuchukwu’s adventurous offloading embodying their sense of adventure, it was the prolific Aaron Sexton who did the most damage, his pair of tries making it five scores in his past three games at this level.

Replacement loosehead Callum Reid and flanker Marcus Rea were the others to cross the whitewash while a brilliant kicking performance from the boot of Bill Johnston added a further four conversions and three penalties.

The first-half began and ended with Leinster pressing but the time in between was dominated by the home side.

In those opening exchanges Ulster had defended well and relied upon opportunistic turnovers such as intercepts from Nathan Doak and Marcus Rea to relieve the pressure.

But it was nothing more than a fierce counter-ruck and an up-and-under that gave them their first chance at points.

With Gareth Milasinovich having cleared Leinster off their attacking ball, Doak hoisted it skyward and from the ensuing knock-on the side’s exceptional skipper David McCann showed a good range of pass to get the ball wide to Aaron Sexton.

A former star sprinter in his school days, Sexton had no issue getting after his own kick and forced Leinster into the penalty concession.

Ulster couldn’t get over from the subsequent line-out, however and the sequence was indicative of a wider trend through the first 40 minutes that frustratingly saw them go in at the turn only 9-0 to the good thanks to three Johnston penalties when their performance had warranted a greater return on the scoreboard.

Ulster - who had a legend of the province’s recent history working with them ahead of the game in the shape of Rory Best- swapped their props at the interval and Callum Reid and Tom O’Toole were handed an early opportunity to show their worth.

And it was from their solid scrum platform that Ulster launched the scintillating set-play that saw McCann link with Ben Carson, Nathan Doak put Hayden Hyde through a gap and the physical centre’s off-load send Sexton racing away into the corner.

All off first-phase, it was a strike move to rival any of the impressive efforts the seniors have offered on this same ground in recent weeks.

Facing a 16-0 hole, to their credit Leinster responded well sparked by replacement scrum-half Patrick Patterson off the bench.

Jack Dunne, who was prominent for the visitors, and Liam Turner went over in quick succession to cut the deficit to two points but from there it was all Ulster.

With Johnston’s experience to the fore in what was a composed performance in the ten jersey as the northern province regained control, Callum Reid’s barnstorming run gave them breathing room once again.

The prop, who made his senior bow from the bench against Munster earlier this month, barrelled his way through four would-be tacklers on his way to the line for a try sure to live long in his memory.

On the more delicate end of the spectrum was the kick threaded through by Bill Johnston to create the second of Sexton’s brace.

While the full-back left the creator of his score with a testing sideline conversion, it was no issue for the 23-year-old former Munster man who had a flawless day with the boot to earn his 17 points.

The final minutes proved to be the icing on the cake for Ulster, their fourth try coming in the tight exchanges when the industrious Marcus Rea barged over from close range.

Ulster: A Sexton; B Moxham, H Hyde, B Carson, C Rankin; B Johnston, N Doak; G Milasinovich, A McBurney, R Kane; C Izuchukwu, C McMenamin; H Sheridan, M Rea, D McCann (capt.).

Replacements: C Reid for Milasinovich, 40, T O’Toole for Kane, 40, B Roberts for McBurney, 51; L Finlay for Doak, 69; R Crothers for Sheridan, J Humphreys for Johnston, 79.

Leinster: M O’Reilly; C Kelleher, J Osborne, L Turner, N Comerford; D Hawkshaw, C Foley; M Hanan, D Sheehan, G McGrath; J McCarthy, J Dunne (capt); R Baird, S O’Brien, A Soroka.

Replacements: T Clarkson for Hanon, 7; J Boyle for McGrath, 51; P Patterson for Foley, 51; S O’Brien for Turner, 52; T Corkery for Hawkshaw, 60; C Cosgrove for Comerford, 65; M Hernan for McCarthy, 67; L Barron for Sheehan, 72; M Morrisey for J Dunne, 78.

Referee: P Martin

Man of the match: D McCann (Ulster)