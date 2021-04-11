McFarland always had faith that untested Ulster would pull through and reach Challenge Cup semis

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland insisted he always believed that his side would pull through after their 37-25 Challenge Cup quarter-final victory over Northampton Saints.

The province reached their first European semi-final since 2012 with victory at Franklin's Gardens, overcoming an eight-point deficit at half-time to put themselves in the hat for Sunday's last-four draw.

Things had looked less than convincing for Ulster at the interval when they went in behind despite Saints having three men sin-binned at various points across the opening 40 minutes.

However, tries from Marty Moore, John Cooney and Jacob Stockdale after the restart sealed an important comeback win and assured the visitors their run isn't over yet.

And while McFarland conceded he was concerned by how little his side had been tested during a fairly rampant Guinness PRO14 season, he always knew his side had that comeback in them.

"I thought that before the game," said the Englishman when asked if Ulster's lack of tight games this season could potentially cost them.

"I think the bookies had us at six-point favourites and as usual they were right, or nearly right. I didn't see it like that, I knew the side they had picked was really strong, lots of really good players, playing at home, playing with a lot of confidence right now and I knew they were a very dangerous side who would test us.

"In all honesty, not since earlier in the season had we been tested. It's been few and far between.

"But this is a group of players who have been to the well in tight games over the last three years, so they know how to win in tight situations, they know how to fight for every inch, they know how to dog it out, they know how to show a bit of bite when it comes down to the wire and they certainly showed that tonight."

The head coach also provided a window into the feeling at the break when Ulster went in at the half-time interval more than a score down despite playing for just under 10 minutes with two extra men, and a further 10 minutes with one extra man.

Two tries in under a minute from full-back Tommy Freeman had Northampton flying at 22-14 ahead, while Ulster had failed to score while their hosts had 15 men on the pitch.

McFarland confessed that the changing room at half-time had been a pretty down place, but that some home truths got them back on the right track going out for the second-half.

"Most people think coaches go into changing rooms at half-time and deliver edicts. There's a little bit of that but it's more coalescing a general message because you're not talking to guys who don't understand," explained McFarland.

"(The players) were more annoyed than the coaches were at half-time, so it was about collating that message, pulling it all together and me emphasising it. I'd probably describe it as us all giving each other kicks up the a***, and some people giving themselves kicks up the a*** at half-time.

"It was pretty clear what we had to do, it wasn't complicated. We actually felt quite good going out in the second-half in that where we needed to improve was an area that is part of the game we pride ourselves on. It didn't take much sorting out."

Ulster will find out on Sunday who their last-four opponents are when the draw is made following the conclusion of the final Heineken Champions Cup tie between Clermont and Toulouse.

When asked whether he had a preference between one of Bath, Leicester Tigers and Montpellier, McFarland insisted he didn't have one, before indicating they were due a lucky break by saying: "We pulled an away draw for Harlequins, we pulled an away draw for (Northampton) and then we pulled an away draw for Leinster in the Rainbow Cup!

"Having said that, I'm quite enjoying these away games!"