McFarland makes seven changes as Covid-hit Ulster end season at Edinburgh

Adam McBurney will make his final appearance for Ulster against the club he's joining next season, Edinburgh

After four positive Covid cases and a string of injuries left Ulster short of numbers in the build-up to tomorrow's concluding Rainbow Cup fixture with Edinburgh in Murrayfield, head coach Dan McFarland has been forced into seven changes from the side that took on Leinster last time out.

Among the alterations, there will be a chance for the northern province to wave goodbye to some departing squad members.

Hooker Adam McBurney will pull on the white jersey for a 37th and final time as he gets a first start since November before his summer switch to the opposition.

Kyle McCall, Matt Faddes and, from the bench, Alby Mathewson are also selected and expected to be moving on once the season concludes having had no new deals confirmed.

McCall has not featured since the Christmas interpro against Connacht while Faddes has been limited to just two short cameos from the bench since the loss to Leinster in early January. Mathewson has been the most frequently used of the quartet, although the former All Black will be playing back-up to Dave Shanahan in Murrayfield.

Shanahan’s half-back partner will be Ian Madigan who returns to the scene of his greatest moment in an Ulster jersey – last year’s PRO14 semi-final – while another hero from that memorable evening, Rob Lyttle, gets the nod at full-back.

Craig Gilroy is opposite Faddes on the wing and is now just one try short of moving into a tie for second-place on the league’s all-time scoring chart. His 57 scores, the last of which came a fortnight ago, are one behind the career marks of DTH van der Merwe and Tim Visser and ten back of his former team-mate Tommy Bowe.

For all the changes, there is continuity in the centre where James Hume and Stuart McCloskey again pair up, at tight-head and number 8 through Marty Moore and Nick Timoney, and in the second-row where Alan O’Connor and Iain Henderson are in situ.

Indeed Henderson, in his last game before meeting up with the British and Irish Lions, will be going against a few future team-mates in Hamish Watson and Duhan van der Merwe.

Edinburgh: H Paterson, E Sau, J Johnstone, G Taylor, D van der Merwe; B Kinghorn, Charlie Shiel; B Venter, P Harrison, WP Nel; M Sykes, Ben Toolis; Jamie Ritchie (capt), H Watson, B Muncaster.

Replacements: M Willemse, P Schoeman, S Berghan, M Kunavula, H Morris, H Pyrgos, N Chamberlain, C Hutchison

Ulster: R Lyttle; M Faddes, J Hume, S McCloskey, C Gilroy; I Madigan, D Shanahan; K McCall, A McBurney, M Moore; A O’Connor, I Henderson (capt); Matthew Rea, Marcus Rea, N Timoney.

Replacements: R Herring, A Warwick, T O’Toole, K Treadwell, G Jones, A Mathewson, B Burns, M Lowry.