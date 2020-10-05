McFarland salutes Ulster's young talents for making a positive first impression in victory over Benetton

As first days back in the office go, Dan McFarland was pleased with how his side's return to Kingspan Stadium panned out on Friday night.

Their first game in Belfast since February was played out in front of a crowd of 600 and saw last season's beaten finalists start their 2020/21 Guinness PRO14 campaign with a five-try, bonus-point win over visiting Benetton.

Perhaps freed from the shackles of high-stakes, knock-out rugby that became their norm post lockdown, the contest was by a distance the side's most entertaining for the neutral in some time and, despite the back-and-forth nature resulting in a 35-24 final score, McFarland evidently enjoyed himself too.

On the positive side of the ledger, there was a promising showing on the occasion of his first start for Academy graduate Stewart Moore, dovetailing nicely with fellow youngster James Hume in the midfield, while last season's Irish under-20s captain David McCann made a good cameo from the bench on debut.

"I thought it was great," said the Ulster head coach. "It was a very young, inexperienced back-line, playing against some big, big men and they did a really good job. There was a little bit of naivety at times but I thought that was always the way it was going to go. We saw some real glimpses of the talent on show from those prospects.

"I thought Stu made some really good decisions on the ball and he got the try, too, which was great for him. James has been developing over the last while and has a few more games under his belt at this stage, but at 13, it's a really difficult place to defend.

"I thought they did well against what was a good a Treviso team."

With that pair having staked Ulster to a 14-point lead before even a quarter of an hour was up, the night had looked set to be far more comfortable than it ultimately became.

While Mike Lowry was the next man over for the hosts, a pair of tries for Kieran Crowley's side when Jacob Stockdale was sat on the sideline having been sin-binned for a high tackle meant it was all knotted up at 21 points each come half-time.

"The phrase I used (at half-time) was 'we're in a game here, fellas.'" said McFarland. "There were aspects of our game that I thought were well on top and, as coaches and as players, we were confident that if we kept going in those areas of our game, and I include a lot of our defence in that, then we'd go well.

"We'd made a couple of mistakes, giving away penalties, one of which led to a yellow card. So we'd brought pressure onto ourselves there but, the way we were playing, I was confident that we'd go well in that second-half."

Things were certainly more structured after the turn but, despite falling behind for a first time, Ulster were able to use a potent maul to see themselves to a record-breaking 22nd consecutive game unbeaten in Belfast.

For McFarland, it was especially pleasing to see Adam McBurney dot down for the game-sealing score late on, the young hooker having been disappointed to miscue in similar situations against Connacht when he last saw the field back in August.

"Adam was disappointed with that game against Connacht but there were extenuating circumstances to that," added McFarland. "He'd had a tough week that week, he carried an injury into the game, he'd been to the dentist and had teeth pulled out, but he refused to use that as an excuse for his performance.

"It was a tough one for him but he's come back and had a good showing."