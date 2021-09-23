Michael Lowry determined to shine at fly-half for Ulster after Ireland training has him primed for ‘bigger role’

No game time but Ireland training experience can be a launching pad

Michael Lowry will hope to have another big impact against Munster today (INPHO/James Crombie)

It was an interesting summer and yet Michael Lowry’s call-up to the Ireland squad can only be mentioned in the company of several caveats.

Some felt that Andy Farrell ought to have included the recently turned 23-year-old from the get-go for July’s Tests against Japan and the USA after what had been an impressive season in an Ulster shirt appeared to have placed Lowry in that ‘bubbling under’ category.

Instead, the utility back was brought in for training cover and, though part of the camp, no Ireland cap came his direction. It meant that he could only look on as fellow Ulstermen Robert Baloucoune, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney and James Hume – Lowry’s former team-mate from their school days at RBAI – all got to make their international debuts against the States.

Though steadfastly refusing to appear deflated at the terms and conditions of his role, Lowry soaked up what he could from being around the Irish squad.

Mind you, a possible return to that environment may actually not be that rapid as his name failed to feature in the 50-player squad brought together for a day last week by Farrell.

“It was a great experience,” Lowry explains of his being called down to Dublin last June.

“I was a late call-up but I learned a lot and then bringing that back to Ulster I feel that it has added a lot of experience (for myself) even though I actually haven’t played in a game.

“I was in and around the (Ireland) squad on game days and I feel that (through the experience) I’ve a bigger role to play now back at Ulster.”

He ended up training both at out-half and full-back with Ireland and therein lies the dilemma.

Versatility ought to always be a blessing but it can still be a double-edged sword. After all, where exactly does he fit in at Ulster if both Billy Burns and Will Addison are fit?

Indeed, Lowry’s last five appearances in the previous campaign had him alternating between full-back, out-half and the bench, the latter accounting for three of those games in a season which had mostly seen him wearing the number 15 shirt.

All of this is maybe another caveat to throw into the mix of what has largely been all about progression for the player with 46 Ulster appearances since debuting in September 2018.

Certainly when quizzed about his preferred position going forward, Lowry has a clear sense of where he wants to be.

“I hope to eventually play a lot more at 10,” says the three-time Schools’ Cup winner, “that’s my ambition and plan.”

Dan Soper’s elevation to attack coach will also hopefully be beneficial for Lowry as the pair have worked together at both RBAI and Banbridge before Ulster.

“He (Soper) has always had the same sort of coaching style and we all buy into it now.”

“We could be a seriously dangerous side,” adds Lowry, citing the pre-season win against Saracens while plotting more for tomorrow in the opening URC clash with Glasgow Warriors

“We all have goals that we want to be the best we can be.

“I’m trying to look at how good we can get or how much better I can get. You expect it of yourself if you want to be the best you have to be.”

Lowry clearly intends to push on.