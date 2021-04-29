Michael Lowry left on bench for Challenge Cup semi-final as Dan McFarland recalls Ulster big guns for Leicester Tigers

Ulster will go to Welford Road for Friday night's Challenge Cup semi-final against Leicester Tigers with Michael Lowry on their bench.

The diminutive full-back-cum-fly-half has been one of the side's best performers this season but will be wearing the 22 jersey in the last four clash with Jacob Stockdale, Robert Baloucoune and Ethan McIlroy making up Dan McFarland's back-three.

In another big selection call, Sean Reidy is named alongside Lowry among the replacements with Matty Rea getting the nod in the back-row alongside Nick Timoney and Jordi Murphy.

Alan O'Connor will partner skipper Iain Henderson in the engine room with Kieran Treadwell held in reserve, while Marty Moore and Stuart McCloksey both come straight back into the starting side having been rested for last week's defeat to Connacht in the Rainbow Cup.

Will Addison is again named on the bench having made his return from long-term injury in the same game.

Tigers themselves have made something of a bold selection call with former Saracens scrum-half Richard Wiggelsworth starting ahead of England international Ben Youngs.

Fijian star Nemani Nadolo is named in their starting line-up having come off the bench to devastating effect against Northampton Saints having been out of action since early February.

The winner of this one will face either Bath or Montpellier in the May 21 final.

Leicester Tigers

15. Freddie Steward; 14. Guy Porter, 13. Matías Moroni, 12. Matt Scott, 11. Nemani Nadolo; 10. George Ford, 9. Richard Wigglesworth; 1. Ellis Genge, 2. Tom Youngs (captain), 3. Dan Cole; 4. Harry Wells, 5. Calum Green; 6. George Martin, 7. Hanro Liebenberg, 8. Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: 16. Charlie Clare, 17. Luan de Bruin, 18. Joe Heyes, 19. Tomás Lavanini, 20. Cyle Brink, 21. Ben Youngs, 22. Zack Henry, 23. Kini Murimurivalu.

Ulster Rugby

15. Jacob Stockdale; 14. Robert Baloucoune, 13. James Hume, 12. Stuart McCloskey, 11. Ethan McIlroy; 10. Billy Burns, 9. John Cooney; 1. Eric O'Sullivan, 2. Rob Herring, 3. Marty Moore; 4. Alan O'Connor, 5. Iain Henderson (captain); 6. Matty Rea, 7. Jordi Murphy, 8. Nick Timoney.

Replacements: 16. John Andrew, 17. Andrew Warwick, 18. Tom O'Toole, 19. Kieran Treadwell, 20. Sean Reidy, 21. Alby Mathewson, 22. Michael Lowry, 23. Will Addison.