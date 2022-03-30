Michael Lowry ‘not being protected’ by rugby laws, says Ulster coach Dan McFarland

Full-back’s skills-set will be invaluable as Ulster look to stay in title hunt

Top quality: Michael Lowry is sure to have an impact on the ball and pattern of the game when Ulster face the Bulls. Credit: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Such is the way he is playing right now you might have been able to guess that Michael Lowry would be fundamental to Ulster’s first effective play last Saturday afternoon.

Eleven minutes in and trailing the Stormers 14-0, Lowry took ownership of the ball off a scrum, dummied, stepped and broke clear.

He popped up again later in the move he had begun when latching onto a loose ball only for Ulster to be then pinged at the breakdown after Lowry had run into contact.

Hardly his fault – indeed Ulster had breakdown struggles, whether correctly interpreted or not, for quite a portion of the game – but what had been important was that Lowry, through his first carry, had brought some sense of belief back to his somewhat rattled team-mates.

After letting in two quickfire tries, another early concession could well have ended Ulster’s hopes of adequately competing on the scoreboard in Cape Town.So, digging out a moment of confidence, even though the move ultimately broke down, was a significant micro-moment in getting Ulster back on the right track to compete.

The 23-year-old’s season has been littered with quality moments in an Ulster shirt, whether making outrageous breaks, setting others up to score, collecting high balls or just generally tidying things up in the backfield.

All that, and not forgetting the Ireland squad member’s try-scoring performance when winning a first Test cap against Italy in the Six Nations.

His skills-set would appear to be invaluable when it comes to dealing with the Bulls on Saturday as well as the impact on the ball and pattern of the game which accompanies having to play at Pretoria’s altitude.

That and the physicality which will likely be upped by Marcell Coetzee and his team-mates.

Dan McFarland will have to weigh up putting Lowry out again with the round of 16 European games coming up next against Toulouse or possibly opt to play Rob Lyttle or even Stewart Moore at 15 should the Ulster coach decide to rotate or rest one of his most consistently effective players.

But what Lowry brings to the table may mean that leaving him out for a game Ulster will be gunning to win, and particularly so after not getting the result due to Callum Reid’s late try being wrongly ruled out at the Stormers, is close to non-negotiable with the province chasing down a top two URC finish.

“He’s a quality player,” said McFarland, while also highlighting that Lowry was given some rough treatment in Cape Town.

While most of the post-match focus was on Reid’s score being, as it turned out, incorrectly scrubbed out after extensive discussion between Italian referee Gianluca Gnecchi and South African TMO Quinton Immelman, an incident from the 51st minute was also mentioned in despatches after Lowry took high contact from a tackle by Seabelo Senatla.

The call was made that Senatla was in the process of diving, and that Lowry had dipped just before contact was made so, as such, no card and no penalty came Ulster’s way.

“Even on a no foul play call he gets hit in the face with somebody’s forearm,” stated McFarland.

“He’s not being protected by the laws of the game, but he’s able to get back up on his feet and get going again.

“It’s a testament to his bravery that he does that.”

Play him again on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld and McFarland knows that his frontline full-back will not let Ulster down, whether with his defensive solidity or ability to weave his way into open country.

And with the business end of the season upon us, players of Lowry’s calibre are to be treasured as central figures towards making and progressing when it comes to contesting knockout games.

Meanwhile, Bulls winger Madosh Tambwe has called on his team-mates to take another scalp from a northern hemisphere side and earn themselves a fourth straight victory from playing at home.

With Munster, the Scarlets and Dragons all having been seen off in Pretoria – while prior to that Zebre were swatted aside on a trip to Parma – the Bulls are now targeting a spot in the URC play-offs as highly achievable for the currently seventh-placed side.

“The objective stays the same. We want to finish in the top eight of the competition and go to the play-offs,” Tambwe said.

In terms of taking on Ulster, the winger added: “It’s more or less the same as playing those New Zealand teams.

“We know they will play a full 80 minutes, they’ll be skilful, and they will test you in all aspects.

“There isn’t much difference between the URC and Super Rugby.

“The intensity is just as high, and the game is as quick.”

This could be a cracking contest.