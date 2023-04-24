Mid-season rough patch made Ulster stronger, believes Nick Timoney

United Rugby Championship

The northern province secured second spot in the URC standings with Friday night’s win over Edinburgh, a victory that represented a sixth from their past seven league games.

Now set to host Connacht at Ravenhill in the URC quarter-finals, Ulster finished the regular season with nine more points than a year ago despite an ugly spell during December and January.

"They say you learn more from losing than winning, I don't really believe that, y ou'd rather just learn by winning,” admitted Timoney.

"Nobody wanted to have that rough patch earlier in the season but maybe in a way it's made us stronger.

"Last year things went smoothly enough until they didn't. This year it feels like we've got the demons out of the way and now it's time to focus on playing rugby and playing good rugby.”

With a February loss to Glasgow in Scotstoun their only league defeat since the first week of January, Timoney thinks problem-solving through the winter could pay dividends come the spring.

“It builds confidence as well,” he said. “During the season, there were times when it felt like the world was coming to an end and we were the worst team in Europe.

"That was obviously being dramatic but when you're in the thick of it, it always seems worse than it probably is.

"No one was optimistic this time three months ago. Then to put some perspective on it, we win six of the next seven, end the season with more points and we've scored more tries.

“Everything that went wrong, a couple of car crashes that happened, but we managed to get our flow back and our confidence back. That definitely stands to us now.”

Despite Ulster finishing one position and nine points better off than last year, they were three points further back of Leinster with Timoney admitting that second was essentially the best they could hope for after December’s loss in the RDS.

“Leinster, as it seems like they have been in the league the last few years, out in front by a good bit,” he added. “Everyone else has been scrapping for second place in the standings.

"Once it got out of our hands, once they beat us and it was in their control, you didn't really expect them to drop that many points. So I guess it is a success to stay ahead of everyone else and put ourselves in the position that we have those home knock-out games.”