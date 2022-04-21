Mike Lowry makes switch to fly-half as Ulster make three changes for inter-provincial clash with Munster

Mike Lowry will make his first appearance at fly-half for Ulster since the opening game of the season in their United Rugby Championship inter-provincial clash with Munster at Ravenhill on Friday (7.35pm).

The Ireland international has made a name for himself at full-back, earning widespread praise and a nomination for European Player of the Year, but will switch back to his schools position for the arrival of the southern province.

There is also a return to full-back for Stewart Moore, who makes his second start in the 15 jersey after a surprise switch there for March’s clash with Cardiff and is one of just three changes to the Ulster team.

The other two alterations from last week’s loss to Toulouse, which saw Ulster knocked out of the Heineken Champions Cup in the last-16, are both in the back row as Matty Rea and Jordi Murphy are introduced.

There are returns from absences for Sam Carter (Covid) and Ben Moxham (concussion) on the bench, from which flanker Sean Reidy could make his first appearance of the season.

Only three points separate Ulster and Munster in the URC standings with just three games to go until the play-offs, with Dan McFarland’s side eager to secure home advantage in the quarter-finals and semi-finals by wrapping up second place.

Accordingly, McFarland has named a strong side, with only Marcus Rea and Duane Vermeulen rotated out of the squad, with Billy Burns and Kieran Treadwell both missing out due to concussions.

In the back line, Moore is joined in the back three by Ethan McIlroy and Ireland winger Rob Baloucoune, with the centre pairing of James Hume and Stuart McCloskey a more than familiar one by now. John Cooney is the scrum-half alongside Lowry.

The tight-five are unchanged from last week’s Toulouse duel, with Andrew Warwick, Rob Herring and Marty Moore retained in the front row and captain Iain Henderson joined by Alan O’Connor in the second row. Nick Timoney switches from openside to No.8 to round off the pack.

Brad Roberts, Eric O’Sullivan and Gareth Milasinovich are the front row replacements, with Carter and Reidy the loose forwards on the bench. Nathan Doak, Ian Madigan and Ben Moxham will cover in the backs.

Munster, meanwhile, make seven changes to the team that beat the Exeter Chiefs a week ago to reach the European quarter-finals but have still named a side featuring three Ireland internationals in the backs and a smattering of promising young talent.

Winger Shane Daly and Ireland scrum-half Craig Casey are added to the backs, with Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer forming a new front row and exciting prospects Thomas Ahern and Alex Kendellen included at lock and No.8 respectively.

ULSTER

15. Stewart Moore; 14. Rob Baloucoune, 13. James Hume, 12. Stuart McCloskey, 11. Ethan McIlroy; 10. Mike Lowry, 9. John Cooney; 1. Andrew Warwick, 2. Rob Herring, 3. Marty Moore; 4. Alan O’Connor, 5. Iain Henderson (captain); 6. Matty Rea, 7. Jordi Murphy, 8. Nick Timoney.

Replacements: 16. Brad Roberts, 17. Eric O’Sullivan, 18. Gareth Milasinovich, 19. Sam Carter, 20. Sean Reidy, 21. Nathan Doak, 22. Ian Madigan, 23. Ben Moxham.

MUNSTER

15. Mike Haley; 14. Keith Earls, 13. Chris Farrell, 12. Damian de Allende, 11. Shane Daly; 10. Joey Carbery, 9. Craig Casey; 1. Jeremy Loughman, 2. Diarmuid Barron, 3. Stephen Archer; 4. Jean Kleyn, 5. Thomas Ahern; 6. Jack O’Donoghue (captain), 7. John Hodnett, 8. Alex Kendellen.

Replacements: 16. Scott Buckley, 17. Josh Wycherley, 18. John Ryan, 19. Jason Jenkins, 20. Fineen Wycherley, 21. Conor Murray, 22. Ben Healy, 23. Chris Cloete.

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)