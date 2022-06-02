Mike Lowry ruled out for Ulster as province make just one change for URC quarter-final against Munster

Ulster will be without Ireland international full-back Mike Lowry for Friday’s United Rugby Championship quarter-final against Munster at Ravenhill (7.35pm) after failing to recover from a facial injury.

The European Player of the Year nominee was taken off after making a tackle in their win over the Cell C Sharks in the final regular season game and, despite head coach Dan McFarland suggesting he could play a part earlier in the week, he will miss the knockout tie.

In his place, centre Stewart Moore switches back to full-back as the only change to the team that defeated the Sharks as McFarland keeps faith with the majority of the side that earned them a home quarter-final.

Moore’s selection is a little bit of a surprise given how well Rob Lyttle played when he replaced Lowry midway through that Sharks game, with Lyttle dropping out of the match day squad altogether, but Moore has been the go-to man in Lowry’s absence recently, making two starts there since March.

With Lowry’s ability to cover fly-half now also gone, Ian Madigan is introduced to the bench, as is utility back Ben Moxham in the only other alteration to the replacements.

Robert Baloucoune and Ethan McIlroy join Moore in the back three, while the centre pairing of Stuart McCloskey and James Hume and the half-back duo of John Cooney and Billy Burns are also settled.

Up front, Ireland internationals Rob Herring and Tom O’Toole are joined by prop Andrew Warwick in the front row, while captain Iain Henderson and Alan O’Connor continue their second row partnership.

The back row could be a massive battle and it will be Marcus Rea, Ireland flanker Nick Timoney and Springbok World Cup winner Duane Vermeulen who will go up against the fearsome Munster trio of Peter O’Mahony, Alex Kendellen and Gavin Coombes.

On the bench, John Andrew, Eric O’Sullivan and Gareth Milasinovich are relied upon to make an impact in the front row, with Kieran Treadwell and Matty Rea the loose replacements, while Nathan Doak is the other backs substitute alongside Madigan and Moxham.

Meanwhile, despite indications he would be fit, Ireland lock Tadhg Beirne misses out for Munster, although Johann van Graan is able to call upon the likes of Ireland internationals Andrew Conway and Peter O’Mahony, as well as Vermeulen’s Springbok team-mate Damian de Allende and No.8 Gavin Coombes for the last-eight clash.

The southern province have opted for a six forwards, two backs split on the bench as well in a bid to try and win the arm wrestle up front, with Thomas Ahern and Chris Cloete particular dangers among the substitutes.

ULSTER

15. Stewart Moore; 14. Robert Baloucoune, 13. James Hume, 12. Stuart McCloskey, 11. Ethan McIlroy; 10. Billy Burns, 9. John Cooney; 1. Andrew Warwick, 2. Rob Herring, 3. Tom O’Toole; 4. Iain Henderson (captain), 5. Alan O’Connor; 6. Marcus Rea, 7. Nick Timoney, 8. Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16. John Andrew, 17. Eric O’Sullivan, 18. Gareth Milasinovich, 19. Kieran Treadwell, 20. Matty Rea, 21. Nathan Doak, 22. Ian Madigan, 23. Ben Moxham.

MUNSTER

15. Mike Haley; 14. Andrew Conway, 13. Chris Farrell, 12. Damian de Allende, 11. Keith Earls; 10. Joey Carbery, 9. Conor Murray; 1. Josh Wycherley, 2. Niall Scannell, 3. Stephen Archer; 4. Jean Kleyn, 5. Fineen Wycherley; 6. Peter O'Mahony (captain), 7. Alex Kendellen, 8. Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: 16. Diarmuid Barron, 17. Jeremy Loughman, 18. John Ryan, 19. Jason Jenkins, 20. Thomas Ahern, 21. Craig Casey, 22. Ben Healy, 23. Chris Cloete.

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)