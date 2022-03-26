Mike Lowry: Ulster and I return to South Africa in a much better place than we both were for Cheetahs mauling

When Ulster were last in South Africa in the autumn of 2019, Mike Lowry was only a year on from his senior debut and embarking on what was essentially the first tour of his professional career.

It went well for neither himself nor his side.

While Ulster’s visit to the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein is best remembered for the mammoth 63 points the hosts inflicted upon the northern province, the final score only added insult to injury for their young full-back.

Lowry damaged his ankle, returning home before the side beat the Kings a week later, and was ultimately out for over four months.

He only made his return in the reverse fixture against the Cheetahs in Belfast, a game that was the last the province played for six months due to the sporting shutdown sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ultimately it all meant that in the 15 months after his first season in the Ulster side came to a close, he had played just 123 minutes of rugby.

If that last trip to South Africa was the catalyst for an understandably frustrating time, the contrast to this latest voyage could hardly be starker. One month on from marking his Ireland debut with two tries against Italy, a day he calls the best of his life, and both Lowry and Ulster feel all the better for the good and bad of the past two and a half years.

“Improving in every fundamental and just hammering the basics,” he says of what was the biggest change in going from a callow Academy graduate then to a newly-minted Test player now. “That sort of allows you to experiment off the back of that.

“Just hammering those fundamentals like your passing, your kicking, tackling, breakdown.

“When you are first into the system, you are not as confident that you are making the right decisions and I think just having that sort of experience now, you’re going into games with more confidence and even the players around you, you know them better and that all just feeds into one another.

“Once you know the players around you a lot better, everyone trusts each other a lot better and that (last trip) was sort of the beginning when we were all new and still sort of learning.”

If the autumn of 2019 was still early days for this side, they arrived in Cape Town this week as one of the front-runners for the United Rugby Championship title that will be settled over the next three months.

Buoyed by completing the double over Leinster last time out, admittedly while the four-in-a-row champions were seriously depleted by international commitments, and with just five games left, Ulster are sat second in the table, a spot that would bring with it a home semi-final in the play-offs should they make it that far.

With the Stormers, and the Bulls next week, harbouring play-off ambitions of their own and in imperious form having finally been able to play games on home soil, the next eight days could have a huge impact upon the final table.

While there is the small matter of a double-legged Champions Cup last-16 tie against Toulouse to come upon their return home, Lowry warns that Ulster will have to quickly adapt to the foreign style of rugby and conditions in the southern hemisphere.

“It can be a different game,” he says. “The ball is bouncing around, it’s a really hard ground. It’s fast and a lot quicker than what you experience at home.

“The ball can bounce differently into other players’ hands so you can’t let the ball bounce at all. Even just the (longer) length of the kicking manipulates the back field and the front line so it is a completely different game.

“I remember Ruan (Pienaar) playing for the Cheetahs and even just the length of the passes he was throwing wide. That can cut out a lot of your defensive numbers and when you are at altitude it is so hard to get set.

“I know we are not at altitude until next week but it is all about being ahead of the game, not allowing them to take out so many defensive numbers because you are on the back foot then.

“We know it is going to be fast this time around. Maybe we were a bit naive before but we know we have to put our best foot forward in terms of being ready.”

And while the players have enjoyed the weather so far, the forecast for temperatures approaching 25 degrees will pose their own new challenge too. With his last outing having come in torrential Belfast rain, Lowry estimates he hasn’t played in such heat since the 2018 Under-20 World Championships in the south of France when Ireland were beaten in fixtures in Perpignan and Narbonne.

What has been a boon all week as the squad explored Cape Town, will be a test come kick-off.

“It’s been a busy few days. Travel was a big day, we trained the following day and everyone was getting used to the heat, which was tough, but I think everyone is sort of acclimatised now and we’re ready for the weekend,” adds Lowry.

“We trained on Tuesday and Thursday, getting used to the conditions and how hot it will be. We have tried different methods of trying to cool ourselves down.

“It is going to be a test but hopefully we can bring our attacking game and our best defensive performance of the season. The Stormers have quality individuals and it’s going to be a fast game and a fast track.

“We are all looking forward to it, it is going to be the best conditions we’ve played in and it will allow us to play our game.”