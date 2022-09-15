Much-missed Nevin Spence was like a safety blanket who helped me achieve so much in life: Paddy McAllister

Nevin Spence touched many lives, but perhaps none more so than former Ulster team-mate Paddy McAllister, who described the Lisburn man as his “safety blanket”.

McAllister and Spence were close friends due to their mutual interests, which included their Christian faiths, while they also came through the ranks at Ballynahinch Rugby Club and even their contracts aligned.

In a previous interview with the Belfast Telegraph, McAllister — who is now retired from the professional game but is still heavily involved at Belfast Harlequins — revealed just how much Spence meant to him.

“As a young Christian, to have that person beside you all along the way, it was something important. Looking back, there were times he was like a safety blanket,” said the ex-prop.

“It’s scary to think how much has happened and sad to think about all the things that he would have done. Would he ever have found that special woman he was always looking for when nobody seemed to fit the bill?

“We all think he would have gone on to play for Ireland, but that’s another opportunity that he never got.

“That is something that has had a massive impact on me. What I’ve done in my life, my career, and my personal life, I’ve been helped here by a lot of people, my parents, my grandparents, but Nevin as well. It’s important to honour that.”

Nevin Spence: 10 years on since family tragedy

Nevin Spence in action for Ulster

McAllister also recalled the moment he found out about Spence’s passing in the tragic accident on the family’s farm.

“I was home, up at my parents’ home in Markethill, just about to go to meet a few friends from Armagh (Rugby Club),” he explained.

“Our agent, Ryan Constable, rang me and just said, still very casually at this point, that he’d heard there might be an accident on the farm involving Nevin’s dad. He was very calm about the situation at the time, he just suggested that maybe I give Nev a ring to see if he’s alright or maybe if he needs anything from us.

“I rang a few times but he just wouldn’t answer the phone. I rang Ryan back to say I couldn’t get in touch with him.

“By then he had heard that Nevin’s brother was involved and that there might be a fatality. I tried to ring again but there was still no answer and, for some reason, at that stage I turned the TV on. The news were reporting a third man involved and at that point it was just a jolt.

“I rang Ryan back and he was in tears. I knew it then but he broke the news to me that it was Nevin. I didn’t know what to do. I was in shock.

“My parents were away and I rang my wife, she was my fiancée then, but it was just crazy, it wasn’t something you could get your head around.

“I went up to Belfast to our house, I guess I just wanted to feel closer or something. There were people we lived with and Kev Geary (Ulster’s S&C coach). We sat there until 6am, and just talked and cried.”