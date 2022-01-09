Munster 18 Ulster 13 ratings: few stand out as province fail to make most of big opportunity in Limerick

Ulster's Rob Herring is tackled by Rory Scannell and Thomas Ahern of Munster (INPHO/Dan Sheridan)

It was not the ideal return to action for Ulster as they played their first game since their Covid-19 break but slipped to an 18-13 defeat to Munster at Thomond Park.

Adam McKendry takes a look at how the players performed individually...

Starting XV

Mike Lowry – 6

Had his usual threat with ball in hand and looked dangerous on occasion, but found himself running down blind alleys a few times

Craig Gilroy – 6

Tried to be busy and got his hands on the ball a little more than usual but was surprisingly under-utilised given Zebo opposite him was sent off

Ben Moxham – 5

Was thrown in at the deep end for his first start and it was not a surprise to see Hume carry the lion’s share of the workload throughout

James Hume – 6

Tried to take on the McCloskey role and did a decent job but that’s not where his strengths lie, should be kept at outside centre going forward

Ethan McIlroy – 6

Couple of telling contributions and put in a brave hit close to the line on Mike Haley just before half-time, but was never able to get in full flow

Billy Burns – 5

Lets the players around them do their thing, but would maybe like to see a little more variance when he himself has the ball

John Cooney – 5

Didn’t last long enough to really stamp his authority on the game, although it surely is no shock that the game got less structured after he exited

Jack McGrath – 6

Will be happy enough with his effort before having to depart injured early in the second half, though likely wasn’t going to last much longer anyway

Rob Herring – 5

The line-out malfunctioned on enough occasions in key areas that it was a problem, and asking him to go 75 minutes was too much

Tom O’Toole – 6

Usual strong defensive work but still seems to be lacking those defence-puncturing carries that he used to make that would add another dimension

Alan O’Connor – 6

Had a very effective game at the breakdown but as captain some of the decisions late in the game have to fall on his shoulders

Sam Carter – 5

Gets through a lot of work on the defensive side of the ball but you’d like to see him start to provide a bit more when he has the pill

Greg Jones – 6

Quietly put in a good display that saw him split the majority of his workload between carrying and tackling, but would have liked a little more

Nick Timoney – 6

Popped up with one very notable turnover in the second half but didn’t produce as much in attack as he has in previous games

Duane Vermeulen – 6

Shouldered a lot more of the carrying than in his previous two starts and drove the maul very well, but needed others stepping up around him

Replacements

John Andrew (for Herring, 77 mins) – n/a

Not on long enough to make an impact

Andrew Warwick (for McGrath, 46 mins) – 6

Made a difference, particularly in the scrum

Ross Kane (for O’Toole, 77 mins) – n/a

Not on long enough to make an impact

Kieran Treadwell (for Carter, 45 mins) – 4

The yellow wasn’t why they lost, but it certainly didn’t help

Marcus Rea (for Jones, 62 mins) – 5

Enthusiastic cameo, surprised he didn’t start

Nathan Doak (for Cooney, 23 mins) – 6

A lot of good touches but needed more control

Angus Curtis (for Hume, 62 mins) – 5

Limited in his involvements late on

Rob Lyttle (for Gilroy, 77 mins) – n/a

Not on long enough to make an impact