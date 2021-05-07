Munster 38-10 Ulster ratings: Who impressed for the northern province despite Thomond Park defeat?

It was a brutal night for Ulster at Thomond Park as their Rainbow Cup hopes were effectively ended with a 38-10 thrashing by interprovincial rivals Munster.

Will Addison saw red, Munster scored six tries and Ulster only responded once themselves despite spending long periods of the game camped on the line.

Who did come out of the game with some credit? Michael Sadlier takes a look...

Starting XV

Jacob Stockdale - 6

There was some notable work in defence when clearing up at the back and always looked dangerous with ball in hand. Made one nice break and chip.

Rob Lyttle - 5

Had to wait for 20 minutes to get his first touch and then pulled off a great tackle on Goggin though it didn’t stop a try. Had a good run from deep in second half.

Will Addison - 3

His first start since last January and his over eagerness led to an undeniable red card when hitting Rory Scannell high. Had earlier had an exchange with Scannell.

Stuart McCloskey - 5

Won’t enjoy watching back his attempted tackle on Coombes for Munster’s first. Needed to impose himself more on the contest but it didn’t happen.

Ethan McIlroy - 4

Very quiet and had precious little to do except chase kicks. Got more action in what remained but there was a penalty against him for playing out of a tackle.

Michael Lowry - 5

Kicked the ball dead with the breeze behind him and then had a chip charged down as well. Great conversion of Henderson’s score but left after a heavy hit.

Alby Mathewson - 3

While simply leathering it at Welford Road, there was hesitation here over some of his distribution and he appeared to pay the price by being replaced at the interval.

Andrew Warwick - 4

Wasn’t able to prevent a first half penalty when arriving for a clear-out and there wasn’t much else though the scrums were solid enough. Left at half-time.

John Andrew - 4

Helped disrupt Murray on Ulster’s line though he could have been pinged. Was penalised for not rolling away on one other occasion and he too made way at the break.

Tom O’Toole - 5

Wasn’t able to stop Murray getting under him for Munster’s second. Held out against Kilcoyne and was largely employed defensively before an early departure.

Alan O’Connor - 5

Lots of tackling but had little positive impact in a difficult challenging opening half for Ulster. Brought some physicality thereafter but it was never enough to turn the game.

Iain Henderson - 6

The newly named Lion seemed more energised in the second half with his early try and did his best to galvanise his team-mates on a difficult evening of work.

Jordi Murphy - 4

In terms of physicality it was worrying to see him struggle. Was done for a neck-roll in the second half and didn’t lift his game sufficiently.

Marcus Rea - 6

Fell off some early tackles but then redeemed himself with a vital jackal on Coombes on Ulster’s line. Opened the second half with another on Haley.

David McCann - 5

Pulled off one important hit on JJ Hanrahan and put in 16 tackles in an opening half spent on the back foot. He too didn’t return for the second 40 minutes.

Replacements

Rob Herring (for Andrew, half-time) - 5

Callum Reid (for Warwick, half-time) - 5

Marty Moore (for O'Toole, half-time) - 5

Sam Carter (for Henderson, 67 mins) - 4

Nick Timoney (for McCann, half-time) - 5

David Shanahan (for Mathewson, half-time) - 5

Angus Curtis (for Lowry, 62 mins) - 4

James Hume (for Addison, 59 mins) - 4