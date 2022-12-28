Munster are a better team than the one we beat in October, warns Ulster assistant coach Roddy Grant

Ulster assistant coach Roddy Grant has warned the squad that Munster are in a better place than when the sides last met in October.

The southern province are Ulster’s next opponents on New Year’s Day at Ravenhill and have considerably improved, winning four of their last six games, since Dan McFarland’s side bagged a rare victory at Thomond Park on Halloween weekend.

Though Munster were clearly badly shaken by their 20-19 reverse at home to Leinster on Boxing Day, the fact that they took this interpro to the wire has added weight to Grant’s warning.

And whatever side Graham Rowntree selects after going pretty much full-on for Leinster, Grant is certain that Ulster will be facing a much more potent animal than before even though Munster can currently be found eight places beneath McFarland’s squad in the URC table down in a lowly 11th.

“They are a better team now than when we played them at Thomond,” Grant insists.

“They have been playing good stuff and got a point there against Leinster.

“They haven’t reinvented themselves, but across the board they are playing well.

“They’ve got some really good attack, their set-piece has been going well and I think they’ve been defending pretty well too. And they’ve got a lot of jackal threats with Peter O’Mahony and Tadhg Beirne.”

It may not be that likely that Messrs O’Mahony and Beirne are both coming north but whatever combination Rowntree selects for this trip, Munster will still go at this full tilt.

Ulster managed to at least put the brakes on having lost their previous three matches by just about winning at Connacht, but know that much more is required to make it two festive interpro wins from two.

With their driving maul being one of Grant’s specialist areas, there will doubtless be further opportunities to use it on Sunday.

“It’s nice having that hammer in your arsenal if you need it,” Grant admits.

“The maul has gone well for us,” he adds before diverting from the notion that, these days, Ulster’s armoury seems to be mostly about kicking for the corner and attempting to drive over the try line.

“You’ve always got to be able to do different things and in some games the maul hasn’t worked.

“As a foundation for a team, you’ve got to have a good set-piece to assert some sort of dominance but some days the maul might not be the hammer and you look for something else.

“But any position we’re at we’re going to give it a go and make teams defend it and if they stop it then we have to look for another avenue but if they can’t we’ll keep going at it.”

Discipline will need to tighten up — 13 penalties were conceded in Galway — but Grant also focuses on the need for Ulster to play in a way which goes beyond one decent half of rugby.

“We know what we’re capable of,” he says, “and it’s the challenge of putting together something close to 80 minutes of dominance and then the scoreline should look after itself.

“Momentum is a big thing in sport, so hopefully getting back in the win column will help us into this game.”