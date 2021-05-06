Munster v Ulster team news: Will Addison makes first start in 16 months as Ulster make nine changes for Rainbow Cup tie

Will Addison is back in Ulster's starting side. Pic: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Ulster have made nine changes to their starting XV for tomorrow’s Rainbow Cup trip to Munster.

There’s a first start since January last year for Will Addison, who is in at outside centre while Angus Curtis makes a long-awaited return to the Ulster match-day squad after a serious knee injury sustained in December 2019, named among the replacements. Sam Carter is also on the bench after almost four months out.

There’s a sixth senior appearance for highly rated back row David McCann, who starts at number eight. Also coming in after last weekend’s Challenge Cup defeat to Leicester Tigers are backs Rob Lyttle, Michael Lowry and Alby Mathewson, with Andrew Warwick, John Andrew, Tom O’Toole and Marcus Rea into the pack.

Lyttle is joined in the back three by Ethan McIlroy and full-back Jacob Stockdale as Addison is partnered by Stuart McCloskey in midfield, with Lowry and Mathewson paired at half-back.

Warick, Andrew and O’Toole form a totally changed front row with Alan O’Connor and Iain Henderson unchanged at lock and Marcus Rea replacing brother Matty in the back row, Jordi Murphy switching to blindside.

Robert Baloucoune and John Cooney are out after sustaining concussions in Leicester, Billy Burns, Eric O’Sullivan and Matty Rea are given the weekend off and James Hume, Rob Herring, Marty Moore and Nick Timoney drop to the bench.

David Shanahan and Callum Reid are the remaining replacement options.

Meanwhile, Munster have made eight changes to the side that defeated Leinster last time out.

Dan Goggin starts on his first appearance since sustaining a hand injury against Benetton in January.

Goggin, Andrew Conway, Rory Scannell and JJ Hanrahan come into the backline as John Ryan, Fineen Wycherley, Chris Cloete and Gavin Coombes join the pack.

They’re joined in the starting line-up by Irish internationals Conor Murray, Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Tadhg Beirne and captain Peter O’Mahony.

Joey Carbery is rested as he tentatively makes his return from long-term injury.

Chris Farrell is left out of the panel, denied the opportunity to face his native province.

Ulster team to play Munster Rugby

(15-9): Jacob Stockdale, Rob Lyttle, Will Addison, Stuart McCloskey, Ethan McIlroy, Michael Lowry, Alby Mathewson;

(1-8): Andrew Warwick, John Andrew, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (Capt.), Jordi Murphy, Marcus Rea, David McCann.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Callum Reid, Marty Moore, Sam Carter, Nick Timoney, David Shanahan, Angus Curtis, James Hume.

Munster team to play Ulster Rugby

(15-9): Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray

(1-8): Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Roman Salanoa, Jean Kleyn, CJ Stander, Nick McCarthy, Ben Healy, Damian de Allende.