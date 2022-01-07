Munster vs Ulster team news: Ulster name strong side despite 14 players missing as Ben Moxham starts at centre

Ben Moxham will make his first start of the season for Ulster tomorrow, although not in his recognised position. Pic: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Ulster have named a noticeably strong side to take on Munster in Thomond Park on Saturday as they return to action following a two-week break enforced by a Covid-19 outbreak in the camp prior to Christmas.

The virus saw games against Connacht on Boxing Day and Leinster on New Year’s Day postponed but the majority of the 14 players the northern province have listed as unavailable for this trip to Limerick are absent due to previous injury.

If there is one more left-field selection enforced by those missing it is the deployment of Ben Moxham at 13 with the youngster making his first start of the season.

Normally deployed on the wing, he is pressed into the midfield in the absence of Stewart Moore, Stuart McCloskey and Luke Marshall.

Otherwise, though, it is a team not dissimilar to ones we have seen plenty of throughout the season.

James Hume is pushed infield to 12, perhaps shouldering more of the defensive load in light of his less experienced midfield partner. On the occasion of his 50th provincial outing, adding an extra string to his bow, of course, will do the young centre’s Ireland ambitions no harm either, especially up against a Munster midfield pairing of Rory Scannell and Fivemiletown native Chris Farrell.

The back-three is comprised of Mike Lowry, Craig Gilroy and Ethan McIlroy, just as it was when the side last took the field against Northampton.

There is no change at half-back either with John Cooney and Billy Burns pairing up at nine and ten.

Up front, there is a first start since his long lay-off for former Test Lion Jack McGrath with Rob Herring at hooker. Tom O’Toole gets a start with Marty Moore out and the knock-on effect being a place for Ross Kane on the bench.

Alan O’Connor skippers the side from the second-row alongside Sam Carter while it is Greg Jones who gets the nod with Nick Timoney and Duane Vermeuelen in the back-row.

Munster will make seven changes from the side that lost to Connacht last time out.

Peter O’Mahony and Simon Zebo both return to the starting side at blind-side and winger respectively but Springbok centre Damien De Allende misses out having picked up an injury during the week.

Seán French, Jack Crowley, Thomas Ahern and John Hodnett are the others that come into the run-on side.

Conor Murray is absent with Craig Casey at nine with Neil Cronin held in reserve.

He is in good company among the replacements with British and Irish Lion Tadhg Beirne on the bench too.

Munster team to face Ulster

(15-9): Mike Haley, Seán French, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo, Jack Crowley, Craig Casey;

(1-8): Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Thomas Ahern, Fineen Wycherley; Peter O’Mahony (Capt.), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Jack O’Donoghue, Neil Cronin, Ben Healy, Shane Daly.

Ulster team to face Munster

(15-9): Mike Lowry, Craig Gilroy, Ben Moxham, James Hume, Ethan McIlroy, Billy Burns, John Cooney;

(1-8): Jack McGrath, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor (Capt.), Sam Carter, Greg Jones, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Ross Kane, Kieran Treadwell, Marcus Rea, Nathan Doak, Angus Curtis, Rob Lyttle.

Unavailable: Brad Roberts, Tom Stewart, Marty Moore, Iain Henderson, Cormac Izuchukwu, Jordi Murphy, Matty Rea, Ian Madigan, Stewart Moore, Stuart McCloskey, Luke Marshall, Robert Baloucoune, Jacob Stockdale, Will Addison.