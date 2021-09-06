'Nathan Doak can reach very top': Ian Madigan focuses on positives of Ulster's defeat to Saracens

Rugby

As the oldest member of this season’s Ulster squad, Ian Madigan could have been forgiven for expecting something of an easier introduction into the new campaign.

But, after going the full 80 minutes in the 45-21 friendly loss to Saracens on Friday night, the 32-year-old revealed he has never taken more enjoyment from a pre-season.

And the former Leinster, Bordeaux and Bristol man’s finger-prints were all over the northern province’s better passages in what was a five-point game in the second-half before Mark McCall's men pulled away in the closing stages.

Having sensed enough evidence of what the side have worked on over the summer being brought into match action, Madigan is now eagerly anticipating what will be his second season in Ulster white.

"It was a good contest and that's what you want in a pre-season game,” said the 30-times capped Irish international. “There was lots of ball in play and both sides putting up contestable kicks allowing the teams to play out.

"That's the challenge we want, we want to measure ourselves against the top teams in Europe. Despite the score we know that we were right in the mix with them and went toe-to-toe for large parts of that game.

“They scored a few tries on the trot but in fairness to us we stuck in there really well. At 26-7 it looked like it might run away from us but I think that middle 40 minutes of that game is something we can take a lot of positivity from. We played a lot of really nice rugby.

"No doubt there are tweaks that we can make but I think the supporters got a taste of the brand of rugby we're looking to play this year. It wasn't perfect but I think the coaches and players will take a lot of positives from that.”

Madigan’s 80 minute stint ensured he played with all three of the squad’s scrum-halves vying for minutes behind John Cooney.

While the side’s star nine ended last season injured, it is hoped he’ll play some part in this week’s re-match with Saracens to be ready for the big kick-off against Glasgow later this month.

In the meantime, Madigan has been impressed with Nathan Doak, Dave Shanahan and Lewis Finlay.

"It was great to get 40 minutes with Nathan,” he said. "I thought he showed his class with the under-20s over the summer. It was brilliant for him to get a few 80 minutes under his belt because it's been hard for those age grade players with Covid, they haven't played the tail-end of their school seasons, the normal under-20s interpro season, a Six Nations and a World Cup.

"Getting those games during the summer was brilliant for him and I've definitely noticed that he's come back a lot more confident in himself.

"He's directing the forwards around really well and he's someone who has a fantastic skill-set and there's no reason he can't reach the very top level of the game.

“Dave came on and he's the unsung hero of the squad. He always produces for Ulster. He was out for a week with an injury and it was only when he was out that we realised how much we missed him. He comes on and he plays at a high tempo, he's got a real fast, accurate pass and he's a great box-kicker. I think he finished well last year and there's no reason he can't kick on again this year.

“And then Lewis got the last 20 minutes and it's been a really positive pre-season for him. He falls into that age bracket where he hasn't been able to play a lot of rugby so to get all those reps in training, we're seeing lots of improvement.

“It's really exciting to have lots of competition in the squad at scrum-half and then John Cooney, well he speaks for himself.”