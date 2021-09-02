Nathan Doak handed opportunity to impress as Dan McFarland discusses prospects ahead of Saracens friendly

Dan McFarland is looking forward to seeing young scrum-half Nathan Doak pull on the number nine jersey in tomorrow night’s pre-season friendly with Saracens at Kingspan Stadium, although the head coach has cautioned that, like any young player, the Irish under-20s stand-out still has plenty to learn.

With talismanic scrum-half John Cooney having ended last season injured, and the experienced Alby Mathewson departing over the summer, Doak could yet play a significant role for the northern province this year despite still only being 19-years-old, an opinion only strengthened by his recent showings in the delayed under-age Six Nations Championship.

“He's played well,” said McFarland. “I never like to say 'this is his opportunity' because I don't see it like that.

"There's an opportunity every day to come in for training and to get bigger and better. There are always people working with them (the young players) and supporting their progress.

"He'll have a good time and he can test out where he's at and what he's doing well, as well as testing out the couple of things that he needs to work on.

"He's done pretty well but, as a young player, he has lots to learn. I'm looking forward to watching him play.”

The Ulster team will be missing its Irish internationals who returned later to pre-season after the summer Tests but can still call on experienced heads like Ian Madigan, Craig Gilroy and Sam Carter from the start, while new signing Mick Kearney is also a part of the run-on side.

A smattering of young prospects will no doubt excite a crowd that could number up to 10,000 with speedsters Aaron Sexton and Ben Moxham joining Doak in the back-line of a side that will be supported by 14 replacements.

While Saracens arrive in Belfast without their British and Irish Lions contingent in tow, they will not be without star power.

Indeed, Billy Vunipola has been named in the squad for the three-time European Champions as they prepare for their first season back in the top flight after their 2020 relegation for salary cap infringements.

The superstar number eight is joined in the travelling party by the likes of Scottish winger Sean Maitland and skipper Alex Goode, while Ben Earl, Nick Isiekwe and Alex Lozowski all are back in black after loan spells elsewhere last season.

“We are excited at the prospect of playing again and in front of such a vibrant crowd as is always the case when you play Ulster,” Mark McCall told the Saracens website regarding the visit to his old stomping ground.

“It is an opportunity for our players, on the back of five weeks of hard work, to test themselves against quality opposition and to gain crucial match fitness as we edge towards the start of the Premiership.

“It is great to have our players who were out on loan last season back in our playing squad, as well as some players who are new to the club who will form a big part of our future.”

Ulster team to face Saracens

Aaron Sexton; Craig Gilroy, Stewart Moore, Angus Curtis, Ben Moxham; Ian Madigan, Nathan Doak; Callum Reid, John Andrew, Ross Kane; Mick Kearney, Sam Carter (Capt.); Matty Rea, Marcus Rea, Greg Jones.

Replacements: Brad Roberts, Gareth Milasinovich, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Sean Reidy, David Shanahan, Jude Postlethwaite, Ben Carson, Azur Allison, David McCann, Harry Sheridan, Andrew Warwick, Lewis Finlay, Conor Rankin.