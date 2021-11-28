Nathan Doak laid down another marker in Ulster’s win over Leinster but Paddy Jackson isn’t likely to join him in an Ireland jersey… I asked the IRFU
Brendan Fanning
Pulling the plug on the South African home games for the foreseeable future raised the prospect once again of death by interpro. The Irish solution to a global problem? Dial up the provincial sides for home and away, and home and away. Followed by home and away. It’s as well they are capable of producing rugby that holds your attention, for at the drop of a hat this might be the default.