Nathan Doak ready to pull strings for Ulster as seasoned backline gives a solid spine for success

United Rugby Championship

As he prepares to depart on the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa later this month, Nathan Doak will start Ulster’s first URC game of the season against Connacht at Ravenhill.

Head coach Dan McFarland confirmed during the week that John Cooney is presently hampered by injury, although added that he did not expect the former Connacht and Leinster man to be on the sidelines for long.

While those involved in Ireland’s tour of New Zealand are still absent – with the exception of Stuart McCloskey, who was a later arrival on that escapade – a side comprising a relatively inexperienced core boasts real seniority among the back-line.

With Luke Marshall joining McCloskey in the centre, Jacob Stockdale and Robert Baloucoune start together for the first time since the former was injured in the first week of last season 12 months ago.

Billy Burns will feature at out-half, while Stewart Moore gets the nod at full-back having concluded last season in the 15 jersey despite playing the vast majority of his rugby at inside centre.

David McCann makes his first start since December

Young hooker Tom Stewart, who like Doak and Moore will be away with Emerging Ireland, starts in the absence of Rob Herring, packing down in between Eric O’Sullivan and a fit-again Marty Moore.

Alan O’Connor skippers the side from the second-row, teaming up in the engine room with Sam Carter. Cormac Izuchukwu will provide back-up from the bench.

Nick Timoney and Duane Vermeulen are absent owing to differing international commitments this summer, with the Rea brothers Marcus and Matty functioning on the flanks. David McCann gets his first start since December at number eight.

While there are no debutants among the starting side, one-time All Black Jeff Toomaga-Allen will make his Ulster bow from the bench after he was named as tight-head cover.