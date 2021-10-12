Nathan Doak: ‘Sky’s the limit’ for budding Ulster star… but he won’t be the next Ruan Pienaar, says coach

Ulster defence coach Jared Payne believes “the sky is the limit” for the province’s young scrum-half Nathan Doak but sees no need to compare him to the ‘9s’ that have gone before.

Having stepped in to fill the void while John Cooney is dealing with an injured hamstring, Doak has been named man of the match in both of his senior starts so far.

Son of the side’s former scrum-half and head coach Nathan Doak, the way in which the 19-year-old has taken to the pro ranks at such an early age has drawn favourable comparisons to both his father and Ravenhill hero Ruan Pienaar.

“I never would have picked him doing as well as he has but I think it’s a credit to the time that he’s put in with his old man and being around good environments and picking up some good stuff along the way,” Payne explained.

“But I think he’s got a lot more in him, which is going to be good. He’s a good kid and he wants to learn too, so the sky is the limit for him at the moment, which is good to see.

“There’s a nice flow to his game, similar to Ruan’s. Ruan had a very good feel for the game, Nathan’s got that as well.

“There are similarities, I guess, but Nathan is his own man. He’s got a few other bits and pieces, things that are different to Ruan. He’s going to definitely find his own way.

“He’s not going to be the next Ruan Pienaar, he’s going to be Nathan Doak and hopefully a very good version of that.”