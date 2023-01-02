New Year, but it’s the same old Ulster woes as they lose at the death to Munster

‘We were terrible’ admits furious McFarland as he sees his wasteful side throw win away

Ulster boss Dan McFarland said his team decided their own fate against Munster

Dan McFarland didn’t mince his words following last night’s 15-14 loss to Munster at Ravenhill which saw Ulster open 2023 in the worst possible way by letting this interpro slip in the closing moments.

Four defeats from their last five matches with the pre-Christmas win in Connacht — when Jack Carty missed a last-gasp conversion to tie the game — the only bright spot, looks damaging for McFarland as his Ulster squad struggle with game management and confidence.

“We were terrible,” the Ulster head coach said after watching his side fritter away a 14-5 lead to lose by a point thanks to Munster’s late show from replacement Ben Healy.

“I don’t want to take anything away from Munster but if ever there was a game where we decided our own fate then that was it. We had the ball something like 11 times in their 22 and we scored once and lost the ball on 10 occasions.

“The only time we kept the ball through any number of phases we scored a great try (through Robert Baloucoune), lost three line-outs and we were profligate with the ball on a lot of occasions.

“To be fair to them (Munster) they looked magnificent when they held on to the ball and they got the ball three times in our ‘22’ and scored twice.”

With the defeats racking up, the Ulster head coach continued: “I don’t want to call it a crisis.

“In the second-half against Leinster we lost a big lead. We went away to Sale with terrible travel against a team who put 40 on last season’s champions and got doused and against La Rochelle we got hit for 40 minutes and then we hit them for 40 minutes. Last week against Connacht we were good for most of that game and then we suffered from what we had here.

“But we managed to squeak over the line because of the dominance of the first 70 minutes, here we didn’t have the dominance of the first 70 minutes.

“We had pressure and plenty of opportunities, but we didn’t take any of them.

“The bottom line is that you take two of those opportunities and the score is 24-5 with 10 to go and the game is gone.”

Ulster’s only other points against Munster came in the opening 40 minutes through three John Cooney penalties which allowed the home side to lead 9-0 when the sides changed ends.

Even though Ulster had further chances to close out this United Rugby Championship tie, they simply failed to keep the ball and produce any accurate play other than Baloucoune’s 67th minute try with a great assist from Stuart McCloskey.

“We had one really good set of defence on our line at the end of the first-half,” said McFarland.

“And I thought that was a turning point because I didn’t think we could carry on to be as poor in attack as we were in the first-half when, on occasions, we looked careless.

“It looked like we didn’t care how precious the ball was.

“Random chip kick over the top in the first half? Is not on.

A clearly livid McFarland continued: “Not catching the ball, turning the ball over in contact, slow to breakdowns.

“That was always going to come back and bite us and defensively to have a situation where we were managing them on the halfway line and our kick-chase game, transition game, not creating a line, jumping in, missing tackles allowed them into our ‘22’ for the final score when really we should have managed out the game.

“That’s just really poor rugby, both sides of the ball.” Letting Munster back into a position to win with the clock in red was similar to what occurred in Galway last week except that Ulster managed to win.

“It’s an issue, it’s a big issue,” said McFarland.

“That’s just soft. As a team we’ve got to toughen up there.

“That’s an element on this occasion but the game is lost when we didn’t take those chances to score.

“It was an issue for us last year (last season). I’m struggling to find a solution to that.”

“It seems to me that when we get two scores ahead, we’re soft in a rugby sense not a mental or physical sense but the whole managing the game and having our heads in the game.”

Adding injury to insult, Marty Moore was stretchered off in the first-half and his loss would be massive for Ulster.