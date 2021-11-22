Nick Timoney: I was half asleep when Andy Farrell called to offer me my second cap

Such was the rush that Nick Timoney found himself in yesterday morning, the first that his nearest and dearest heard that he'd be winning his second Irish cap was when the television cameras panned down the squad during the anthems.

Having not featured against Japan or the All Blacks, the Ulster back-rower admitted to feeling some disappointment as he returned from camp on Thursday evening, his non-selection for the game against Argentina seeming to ensure that he would not be building upon his debut against the USA last summer.

An unlikely turn of events, and a mad dash south, however led to the 26-year-old banking 20 memorable minutes against Los Pumas on Sunday.

Firstly, Jack Conan, who was due to start at No.8, picked up a quad injury that promoted previous 24th man Ryan Baird onto the bench.

If that was the action that prompted a 7.45am phone call from Andy Farrell to summon Timoney, that the native Dubliner was to be required for anything more than the warm-up only became apparent in the moments just prior to kick-off when his provincial colleague Iain Henderson tweaked a hamstring.

"They were probably watching on TV and probably saw at the end of the warm-up," said Timoney of when his friends and family found out about his shock call-up.

"My good friend (and Ulster team-mate) David O'Connor was over at my house last night and we were watching the All Blacks. He was saying, 'maybe we could watch the Ireland game somewhere?'

"I got a text from him maybe 45 minutes before kick-off and he was like, 'Here, what's the craic? Will I come over?'

"He obviously realised at some point that I wasn't responding to him. He was probably annoyed for a few minutes before realising what happened."

Not so long ago, the versatile loose forward would have presumed somebody purporting to be the Ireland head coach getting in touch less than seven hours before kick-off in a Test match was pulling his leg. While he had briefly shot across Ireland's radar in the summer of 2018, his rise during this calendar year has been rapid, cementing a starting spot at Ulster and now the proud owner of two Ireland caps. Until very recently, he didn't even have Farrell's phone number.

"I was pretty much half asleep,” he recalled of the moment the boss's name flashed up on his phone’s screen.

"I had just woken up and was thinking about having a nice lie-in. It didn't quite pan out that way but I'm glad now that I had the phone on vibrate.

"I actually said to Tom O'Toole a few weeks ago if he could send me Faz's number, just to make sure because I actually hadn't been on the phone with him until today. Luckily I saved his number from one of the WhatsApp groups so I knew it was probably pretty legit when the number came up.”

Laughing that it took him approximately 12-and-a-half minutes from that call to be stood at his car ready to go, Timoney still had one more hurdle to jump... his kitbag was in his family home rather than his Belfast residence.

"I got a croissant and a protein bar in a petrol station on the way down. I got down as quick as I could. I actually thought I had more time than I did but I left all my gear on Thursday in my parents’ house so I was sort of in a bit of a rush and I just got down as quick as I could.

"I didn’t waste any time mucking around. Luckily there was no traffic with it being a Sunday morning, so I got down quick enough, packed up my stuff, headed straight for The Shelbourne, met up with the lads and went from there. Whatever happened then happened.

"Because I didn’t think I would be doing anything other than the warm-up I was pretty relaxed, and then I saw Hendy maybe holding his hamstring a bit at the end of the warm-up and I said to Bairdo, ‘Here, maybe get ready because it looks like Hendy has pulled up with something’, and he was like, ‘I think you should maybe start getting ready as well because you’re going to be on the bench’."

While describing the day as a "whirlwind", Timoney praised how the injured Conan had helped him over the course of the game's opening hour so that he was ultimately well prepared to enter the game with a quarter remaining.

"You are sort of switched off a bit," he admitted. "You do know there's obviously a slight chance of these things happening but it's not overly likely, even to get the call in is relatively uncommon and for a person to go down and actually end up playing... it's a not a high percentage event.

"So I'd be lying if I said I wasn't sort of switched off a bit but I wasn't doing anything crazy, so I was fine to come back into the squad.

"As soon as that happened I had Jack Conan, Tadhg Beirne, Paul O'Connell and all those lads saying, 'listen, we understand you mightn't have everything in your head because you weren't expecting this'.

"But the first 10, 15 minutes of the game I was just sitting with Jack, he was just talking to me. It was stuff that you know but we were just running through it, just having that calm voice there talking you through stuff was unreal.

"From my point of view it was an unbelievable day to have a group like that to help you out."

They say you never forget your first cap. Few, though, will have had a more memorable second than Nick Timoney.