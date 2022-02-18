Nick Timoney named captain as Ulster welcome back five Ireland internationals for Dragons trip

Ireland back rower Nick Timoney will captain Ulster for the first time in their United Rugby Championship clash away to Dragons on Sunday afternoon (kick-off 2pm).

Timoney is one of five Ireland internationals to return to the Ulster team for the game at Rodney Parade, with Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Tom O’Toole and Kieran Treadwell also returning to the line-up.

Wales hooker Bradley Roberts also makes a return to the team having been released from Wayne Pivac’s squad and has been named on the bench against his future employers.

In total, Dan McFarland has made eight changes to the team that defeated Connacht two weeks ago, with Rob Lyttle, Ben Moxham, John Andrew and David McCann also introduced to the starting line-up.

There could also be a welcome return for second row Cormac Izuchukwu, who hasn’t featured since April due to a torn ACL, as he is named among the replacements.

Ireland winger Baloucoune, who scored a double against Connacht, is joined in the back three by Lyttle and Moxham, with Hume – the only one of Ulster’s six released players to see any game time so far during the Six Nations – partnering Stuart McCloskey in midfield.

Billy Burns and Nathan Doak form a now familiar half-back pairing, with tighthead prop O’Toole slotting into the front row alongside loosehead Andrew Warwick and hooker Andrew.

At lock, Treadwell is partnered with Sam Carter, while in the back row new captain Nick Timoney is joined by former Ireland Under-20s captain McCann and the increasingly impressive Marcus Rea at openside flanker.

On the bench, Roberts and Izuchukwu are joined by another injury returnee in flanker Matty Rea, with Eric O’Sullivan and Marty Moore the substitute props. David Shanahan, Ian Madigan and returning centre Stewart Moore form the back replacements.

ULSTER

15. Rob Lyttle; 14. Robert Baloucoune, 13. James Hume, 12. Stuart McCloskey, 11. Ben Moxham; 10. Billy Burns, 9. Nathan Doak; 1. Andrew Warwick, 2. John Andrew, 3. Tom O’Toole; 4. Kieran Treadwell, 5. Sam Carter; 6. David McCann, 7. Marcus Rea, 8. Nick Timoney (captain).

Replacements: 16. Bradley Roberts, 17. Eric O'Sullivan, 18. Marty Moore, 19. Cormac Izuchukwu, 20. Matty Rea, 21. David Shanahan, 22. Ian Madigan, 23. Stewart Moore.

DRAGONS

15. Josh Lewis; 14. Jonah Holmes, 13. Adam Warren, 12. Aneurin Owen, 11. Rio Dyer; 10. Sam Davies, 9. Gonzalo Bertranou; 1. Greg Bateman, 2. Taylor Davies, 3. Chris Coleman; 4. Joe Davies, 5. Joe Maksymiw; 6. Harri Keddie (captain), 7. Ollie Griffiths, 8. Dan Baker.

Replacements: 16. TBC, 17. Aki Seiuli, 18. Mesake Doge, 19. Huw Taylor, 20. George Young, 21. Rhodri Williams, 22. Ioan Davies, 23. Will Talbot-Davies.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy)