Nine Ulster players named in Emerging Ireland squad for South Africa tour

United Rugby Championship

Ulster are set to be heavily impacted by the Emerging Ireland tour of South Africa, with nine of the province’s players named in the 35-man squad.

Emerging Ireland will have a three day camp in the IRFU’s High Performance Centre in Dublin before flying to Bloemfontein to play against three Currie Cup sides – the Griquas, Pumas and Cheetahs – in the autumn.

The squad includes Ulstermen Robert Baloucoune, Nathan Doak, Ethan McIlroy, Jake Flannery, Michael McDonald, Stewart Moore, Cormac Izuchukwu, Callum Reid and Tom Stewart.

Andy Farrell, Ireland head coach, commented: “This opportunity provides another window for players to develop and show they can thrive in the intensity of a national environment. It will be exciting to see which players step up and put themselves in the frame for a further opportunity to impress in November.

“For some players it is an opportunity to build on what they have already learned in national camp and take their development to the next level, for others it is a first opportunity to show the national coaches what they are about and what they can deliver.”

Emerging Ireland will play Griquas on Friday 30 September, before facing Pumas on Wednesday 5 October and the Cheetahs on Sunday 9 October.

The Ulster contingent are expected to miss the United Rugby Championship games against Leinster (Friday 30 September) and Ospreys (Saturday 8 October).

Emerging Ireland squad

Backs: Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen), Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians), Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution), Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution), Nathan Doak (Ulster/Banbridge), Jake Flannery (Ulster/Shannon), Antoine Frisch (Munster), Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD), Michael McDonald (Ulster), Ethan McIlroy (Ulster/Queens RFC), Stewart Moore (Ulster/Malone), Chay Mullins (Connacht/IQ Rugby), Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster), Jamie Osbourne (Leinster/Naas), Andrew Smith (Leinster/Clontarf)

Forwards: Tom Ahern (Munster/Shannon), Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen), Tom Clarkson (Leinster/Dublin University), James Culhane (Leinster/UCD), Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne), Brian Deeny (Leinster/Clontarf), John Hodnett (Munster/UCC), Sam Illo (Connacht), Cormac Izuchukwu (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Alex Kendellen (Munster/UCC),Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University), Michael Milne (Leinster/UCD), Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), Callum Reid (Ulster/Banbridge), Roman Salonoa (Munster/Shannon), Alex Soroka (Leinster/Clontarf), Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Dylan Tierney-Martin (Connacht/Corinthians), Josh Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster)