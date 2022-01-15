No dual loyalties for Northampton Saints prop Conor Carey after snub by Ulster Academy

It has been quite a journey to Northampton for Conor Carey with stops at Methody, Ulster and Connacht just some of his teams

It was the kind of moment that makes you wonder who’d be a sports commentator.

Last month when Racing 92 visited Northampton and their substitutes Eddy Ben Arous, Camille Chat and Cedate Gomes trotted into the action, the BT Sports punditry team paused to debate whether this was the best replacement front-row in European rugby’s history.

Their first action, as sod’s law dictates, was to surrender a penalty at the scrum.

There wasn’t much to celebrate for the Saints on a night when they were beaten 45-14 on their own patch but front and centre of that mini victory at the set-piece was the Belfast-reared Conor Carey, a player now well-used to defying expectations.

A two-time Schools’ Cup winner with Methodist College and the proud owner of six Irish under-20s caps despite having Tadhg Furlong, Marty Moore and Finlay Bealham for competition, it’s been almost nine years since he was cut adrift by the Ulster Academy with a recommendation to focus on study ringing in his ears.

Having once sat on the bench for the senior side but never seen the field, Carey knew he had more to give in the game. Now enjoying life as part of the Northampton Saints squad his native province will meet tomorrow, the 30-year-old admits he’s carried that “chip on the shoulder” ever since.

"I still wanted to play rugby, one of the coaches didn't think I was good enough to be a professional rugby player, and it was two fingers up to him I suppose,” Carey says of the decision to set off down the unforgiving road of England’s second tier with Ealing Trailfinders in 2013.

“He told me I'd be better quitting, finishing my degree, and playing club rugby back here. My reaction was 'you're wrong and I'm going to prove it.' I wanted to show that I didn't care what he thought.

“I still play with that chip on the shoulder, especially when I've been playing against teams he coached. I've always wanted to go well and prove people wrong.”

While Carey prefers not to name the sceptic in question, a pro career approaching a decade is testament to the fact that he has done just that. Yet last summer, for a first time, he started to doubt himself whether there was much road left to run in his pro career.

Having gone from Ealing to Nottingham, and then Nottingham to Connacht, ironically only after Ulster had lured Rodney Ah You away from Galway, things were still on an upward trajectory when he joined former Methody team-mates Niall Annett and Michael Heaney at Worcester in 2019.

Conor Carey

A brutal run of injuries, though, saw him finish last season without a contract. Retirement was on his mind and he’d been exploring the possibility of going semi-pro with Rosslyn Park and putting his business management background to use in the Foreign Exchange.

"From when I did my Achilles at Worcester (in January 2020), I was only able to play four games. I did both hamstrings and ruptured my bicep,” he recalls of the testing two years at Sixways. “So I was without a club and without a contract. I was still trying to train but I kept ending up with these niggling injuries. My head was going a bit.

"But I got a call from my agent that there was a club, Nevers in the Pro D2, that were interested and I went over to do a medical.

"It's a good club, good facilities and they're ambitious, but it just didn't feel like the place for me. I was getting ready to come back to England but my agent rang me again to see if I'd go on a Zoom with Perpignan that evening. I was offered three months there and told I’d get some game-time because they had injuries.

"It was an easy decision made on the day. I came back to England on the Thursday and by the following Wednesday I was in Perpignan.

"France was a breath of fresh air. The heat, going to the beach every day, a great bunch of boys, the fans in the place were class and I really enjoyed it.”

Read more Ulster welcome back Ireland wing Robert Baloucoune for European clash with Northampton Saints

As his time as a medical joker in the south of France was coming to an end, another unforeseen opportunity presented itself – this time back in England with the Saints. One of the biggest clubs in European rugby, it is no surprise to hear Carey jumped at a deal that runs until the end of the season.

"The minute I got the chance to come, it was an easy decision. I'd played there twice before with Worcester so I knew how good it was at Franklin's Gardens," he says. “You look at the squad, it's British and Irish Lions, internationals, loads of young players who are breaking in with England. I didn't have to think twice.

"It's just a really well run community club and it tends to be full each week. The way the lads are, the coaches are, the way everything is around the club, is so good, it just made settling in feel seamless.

Conor Carey

"Whenever I turned up to sign the contract, they sat me down and I was told that I had to get up to Premiership speed. They warned me that those first two or three weeks were going to be hell and sure enough I was put through the wringer. But I played the Prem Cup games and was happy with my performances and the coaches showed faith by keeping me in the team. I feel like I've been going well.”

In a rotation with Paul Hill and Ehren Painter in the tight-head spots, Carey misses out on what would have been a fifth game against Ulster tomorrow. Still, the sight of so many former team-mates and friends is sure to bring to the surface thoughts of the path not taken.

"Growing up, I wanted to be one of those players who played 200 times for Ulster and never leave but that's the way things go,” he reflects. “When it comes to my allegiances in Ireland now, I support Connacht more than Ulster having played for them 60-odd times.

"There's always what-ifs. Whenever you're out of contract, you always wanted to see if there was interest or the chance you could go back. Over the years, there may have been but it just never came to fruition.

"I'll always have that soft spot for Ulster but I wouldn't change my rugby journey at all.”