Northern Ireland needs one museum to celebrate all of our sporting achievements, says Ulster Rugby hero Nigel Carr

United front: Nigel Carr and Lady Mary Peters with the then Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, Mitchell McLaughlin, during an exhibition organised by the Ulster Sports Museum Association. Credit: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

If there was a museum in Northern Ireland dedicated to our sporting heroes and their achievements, chances are that Nigel Carr would get a strong mention in it.

Considered one of the best players of his generation, Carr was an Ulster hero, an 11-times-capped Ireland international, and he received one call-up to the British and Irish Lions in 1986 prior to injuries sustained from a car bomb explosion which ended his career prematurely at the age of 27.

Despite that, it is certain that the former flanker would be included among the country’s greatest sportsmen for what he did both on the pitch as a player and then off it as a broadcaster.

The now 62-year-old won’t say he would be in a Northern Ireland sporting hall of fame, such is his modesty. But he does believe Northern Ireland should have somewhere to pay homage to our sporting stars and what they have achieved not just on a local stage, but on a global one.

“It’s a passion of mine, establishing a sporting museum that will recognise the past but also inspire the future, somewhere people can go in and read about Peter Canavan, then turn the corner and read about Willie Anderson or George Best,” said Carr.

“There’s obviously a museum at Ravenhill/Kingspan, there’s one at Windsor Park and there’ll be one for the GAA when they redo their ground. But what does it mean? If you want to read about rugby you have to go to one place, then if you want to read about soccer you have to go to another, and then another for GAA.

“This is taking away from the critical mass. We’re such a small nation, it’s something like 0.025% of the world’s population and yet we have so many people who are Olympic, world or European champions. There’s so much here to be proud of and would inspire people.”

This isn’t the first time Carr has advocated for a Northern Ireland sporting museum having pushed for it once before alongside former Olympic gold medallist Dame Mary Peters.

The pair saw an attempt to establish one in early 2020 grind to a halt due to a lack of financial support from Stormont, but the Holywood man is confident, based on what he’s seen already, it would be self-sustaining.

“One of the things we did was establish a travelling exhibition, which was fairly modest, and we took it around Ulster. We had it in Donegal and Newtownards and Derry and about 120,000 people got off their backsides and came to see it,” he explained.

“When we went to Armagh, they augmented everything to suit the region, like highlighting how it’s the home of the penalty kick in soccer. Every region had something positive to give. To us, this is a demonstration that there’s a real interest in that from a whole new demographic.

“I hope some day we will have something that does justice to the great sports people and moments Northern Ireland has produced. I think fans are getting behind that, irrespective of what their backgrounds are. They’re interested in sport primarily and religious beliefs come a distant second to that.”

One of the other things that Carr has been passionate about over lockdown has been raising money for research into motor neurone disease after his brother-in-law Ian passed away from the condition.

In early 2020 he was urged by former team-mate Keith Crossan to take part in a 1,000-mile cycle around Ireland which raised £80,000 for Doddie Weir’s My Name’5 Doddie foundation, set up by the former Scotland rugby international to try and combat the disease, but Carr hopes the awareness will go even further in helping combat MND.

“I was keen to raise as much money as I could for it but I was a bit worried whether I could manage it! People were hugely supportive, I was really thankful for all the money and support that was brought in,” he added.

“It’s not quite the amount that Kevin Sinfield brought in (the former rugby league player raised over £2m by running 101 miles in 24 hours) but it’s a worthwhile amount. Every penny goes to charity and hopefully it will help bring about a change in the future for people who suffer from this.”