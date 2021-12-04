Ospreys 19 Ulster 13 ratings: Stuart McCloskey one of few bright spots as province crash to defeat in Swansea

The feel-good factor at Ulster lasted less than a week as they were beaten 19-13 by the Ospreys at The Swansea.com Stadium in the United Rugby Championship.

Despite a strong display from Stuart McCloskey in midfield and a good performance from second row Kieran Treadwell, it wasn’t enough to prevent Ulster from losing in west Wales.

Adam McKendry gives his verdict on the team’s overall performances.

Starting XV

Mike Lowry - 6

One fantastic line-break at the end but didn't get running from deep as much as he would have liked. Was never caught out defensively, though.

Robert Baloucoune - 6

Barely got his hands on the ball, which is a shame because when he did he looked dangerous. Exhibited strong defensive reads as per usual.

Angus Curtis - 5

Making his first start in a long time, benefitted a lot from McCloskey's touches alongside him, but blended into the background a little much.

Stuart McCloskey - 7

One of the few bright spots, set up most of the attacking opportunities on his own. Ulster can't rely on him as much as they did.

Ethan McIlroy - 7

Looks so assured in the jersey now and always seems to make that extra yard with ball in hand. Has he locked down the spot full-time?

Billy Burns - 5

Was constantly playing on the back foot due to the slow speed at the ruck but will want several of his kicks from hand back.

John Cooney - 6

It's hard to influence a game when the ball you're getting is slow but the tempo was decent from the scrum-half and kicked his goals.

Eric O'Sullivan - 5

Hammered at the scrum and quiet in the loose. Shouldn't be blamed for what happened at the end, asked to do a lot out of position.

Bradley Roberts - 7

Got through a lot of work in his time on the pitch and really took the game to the Ospreys. Was edging his head-to-head with Sam Parry.

Tom O'Toole - 5

Was forced back into action when Moore went off, so was dealt a rough hand, but was beaten up front and struggled in the loose.

Kieran Treadwell - 7

Possibly the only forward to take the ball at pace and punch holes in the Ospreys defence, was the best of the Ulster pack.

Alan O'Connor - 6

Did the hard yards as he always does, including some good work at the breakdown, but wasn't able to impose himself on the game much.

Sean Reidy - 6

A rare start this season and did a good job, putting in a relentless work-rate off the ball and popping up with some solid carries.

Nick Timoney - 6

Besides his late surge, this was one of his quieter performances of late. Struggled to settle and the breakdown was an issue for Ulster throughout.

David McCann - 6

Threatened something spectacular on a couple of occasions but the big impact never came. Still growing into the role and there were still small signs of progress.

Replacements

Tom Stewart (for Roberts, 33 mins) - 6

A very promising debut cut short by a frustrating injury

Jack McGrath (for O'Sullivan, 47 mins) - 5

Good to see him back but his long absence showed in the scrum

Marty Moore (for O'Toole, 49-64 mins) - 5

Only on briefly before he had to withdraw with a head knock

Mick Kearney (for O'Connor, 53 mins) - 5

Added a few carries but didn't have enough of an impact

Marcus Rea (for McCann, 64 mins) - 6

Two turnovers in just 15 minutes, another excellent cameo

Nathan Doak (for Cooney, 57 mins) - 5

Kicked away possession on turnover ball in the 22

Stewart Moore (for Curtis, 57 mins) - 5

Never got a chance to stretch his legs with ball in hand

Craig Gilroy (for Baloucoune, 77 mins) - 5

The briefest of cameos but fantastic for him to reach 200