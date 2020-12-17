Our pride is derived from who we are and not from our results, insists Ulster head coach McFarland

No change: Dan McFarland still wants to see top displays in the Champions Cup

It's the games that slip away which tend to be the most indigestible and are the ones which pick their moment to bushwhack the mind when doubts creep in, whether on or off the field.

While players would normally be associated with such issues, the same applies for the coaching staff, and all the indicators are that last Friday's loss to Toulouse has lingered for those based at Kingspan Stadium.

Not only did Ulster surrender their 25-game unbeaten run at home, but to lose their opening clash in this season's condensed Champions Cup has perhaps already guaranteed that the squad may not be savouring knockout rugby in the premier competition which, if so, would be the first time that will have transpired since Dan McFarland arrived in 2018.

There is now considerable doubt, however, that Pool B - Ulster's group - will be completed because this weekend's game between holders Exeter Chiefs and Toulouse has been postponed because of a Covid coutbreak at the Chiefs, and the fact it is unlikely to be played at a future point could somewhat alter the race to qualify.

Glasgow's game this weekend against Lyon on Saturday is also off because the Scottish side played Exeter last week.

Ulster still want to put down a marker in Europe and, additionally, show that their eight-game winning run in the Guinness PRO14 could be given added context in the step-up that is a given in the Champions Cup.

And their annoyance at what occurred last week has been heightened even more by knowing that Toulouse probably should have been taken down.

Now Ulster have to make their way to Gloucester - who put out an unfamiliar team at Lyon and paid the price in the opening round - with just three games remaining in Europe's group stages, and suggests that the province, with a solitary point, already have substantially diminished prospects and may primarily be going all out for little more than restoration of pride.

"Our pride does not rest on results," insisted McFarland when such a concept was lobbed in his direction.

"Our pride rests on who we believe we are and whether we demonstrate who we are.

"I can't control the variables that are not under my control," he added, citing the weather and refereeing decisions - though the latter certainly exercised McFarland last Friday evening.

"All we can control is what we put out on the pitch, and in terms of being proud of that (against Toulouse), I was proud of that.

"That doesn't take anything away from the disappointment of defeat. I'd have been a lot more disappointed if I hadn't been able to look at the performance (against Toulouse) and say, 'I don't think we did as well as we could have done there'.

"You do lose games," McFarland added.

"It's not inevitable as there are teams that go through seasons without losing games, though there aren't many of them.

"This block of games is as difficult as you could get," he maintained about a fixture list, currently only going as far as the final European game at Toulouse in late January, which itself comes after three PRO14 Irish derbies and the penultimate Champions Cup round when Ulster host Gloucester.

"Out of the six to come, we've got four more away games, so you are always putting that on the line.

"We'll go out and be the best we can possibly be on the pitch against Gloucester at Kingsholm, and if it's good enough to win we'll be really happy."

And, just in case the message wasn't entirely clear, there was more from the Ulster head coach.

"We really want to win," he added. "This is a great competition, and every game is really valuable in terms of experience for our players, but also in terms of being able to win a Champions Cup game."

Victory at Kingsholm would certainly be greatly beneficial as Ulster move towards those festive derbies.