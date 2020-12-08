Paddy Jackson nominated for Premiership Player of the Month award after fine start to season with London Irish

Paddy Jackson has had a good start to the season with London Irish.

Former Ulster Rugby fly-half Paddy Jackson has been nominated for the Gallagher Premiership's Player of the Month award for November.

Voting for the award took place on the Premiership website but has now closed.

The 28-year-old has been in fine form for London Irish, kicking 30 points over the course of their opening three fixtures in the 20/21 league season.

Two of those ended in defeat, away at Worcester and at home to Sale on Sunday, when Jackson set up Curtis Rona's try. In between, Jackson contributed 17 points in a 22-9 victory over Leicester Tigers.

Before the start of the Premiership campaign, Jackson was named amongst the four-man leadership group at the Exiles, as coaching ticket Declan Kidney and Les Kiss opted against naming a single captain.

Over the summer, Kiss said Jackson had settled in 'exceptionally' well at the club.

"It was unfortunate he got injured early in the year, he was going bloody brilliantly then," said the former Ulster Director of Rugby.

"We now know that he is totally in a good place now, touch wood.

"He's driving the team around the park, he's mentoring a couple of young guys we've got here. He's in his element at the moment.

"The players have bought into him and really the type of game I'd like the boys to play is around the strengths that he and Sean O'Brien have."

Jackson won 25 Ireland caps between 2012 and 2016, but was released from his IRFU contract in 2018 after being acquitted of charges of rape and sexual assault after his trial, along with three other men, at Belfast Crown Court.

Having left Ulster in 2018, Jackson spent one season in France with Perpignan before joining London Irish in 2019.

Diageo, owner of Guinness, cancelled its sponsorship of the club over the signing.