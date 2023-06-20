Paddy Jackson set to return to France after London Irish collapse

Former Ireland out-half Paddy Jackson is poised to return to France to link up with Top 14 side Lyon.

The 31-year-old is without a club after London Irish folded, but looks likely to be handed a career lifeline by the big-spending club who have parted company with former All Black and current Samoa out-half Lima Sopoaga according to French newspaper L’Equipe.

Jackson, who played 25 times for Ireland between 2013 and 2017, previously spent a season in Perpignan in 2018/19.

In 2018, he had his contract revoked by Ulster and the IRFU in 2018 along with centre Stuart Olding in the aftermath of the high profile Belfast trial that saw the pair found not guilty of rape.

After a year in the south of France, Jackson subsequently moved to London Irish where he worked under ex-Ireland coach Declan Kidney and played 91 times for the Exiles who ran into financial difficulties this season and were put into administration this month.

Last season, he was a major player for the club and finished as the Premiership’s top points’ scorer.

Although IRFU performance director David Nucifora said in 2018 that he would not rule out a return to Ireland for Jackson or Olding who also plays in France with Brive, there has been no reported interest from the player’s home province.

The move, if completed, could see Jackson play in Ireland with Lyon in the Heineken Champions Cup after finishing third last season. He previously played a pre-season game against Connacht in 2021.

The draw for that competition takes place tomorrow.