Patience has helped me muscle my way in with Ulster, reveals back row David McCann

Ulster’s David McCann has had to bide his time in the senior ranks despite being a stand-out at under-age level

He has had to wait for this. After all, there is no rite of passage here and what you get simply must be earned.

It’s not exactly reassuring for any player to discover they are not progressing at the rate they would want but perhaps particularly so for David McCann, after his notable career as a schoolboy player at RBAI and then at Ireland U20s level where he won a Grand Slam and was also skipper.

Before this season, back-rower McCann — who turns 23 in June — had played just 14 times for Ulster since making his debut in October 2020 and was more likely to be found in Banbridge colours or part of Ulster ‘A’ squads.

Then, with Harry Sheridan emerging from the Academy and seemingly nailing down the troublesome No.6 shirt, it did appear that McCann had lost ground again, this time to a younger player as well.

But patience and hard work have paid off.

Since being handed a start at Cardiff last month, McCann has seized the moment, culminating in last Friday’s performance against the Dragons when he even scored his first try for the province and might have been in the running for player of the match had Tom Stewart not upstaged everyone.

“There’s no other way about it, you’ve got to stay patient, keep working hard and you’ll earn those chances. And when they come you just have to take them,” is how he explains the current situation, though he references just how difficult it was for him to rapidly make the adjustment from under-age star to consistently performing professional.

For McCann, this has taken time. Crucially, though, he is now emerging better for adopting, adapting and improving.

“It’s weird being one of the biggest at under-age stuff and then you go in and you’re the smallest, so you get bullied and thrown about,” he explains.

“It’s not a great sensation or feeling when someone is throwing you about so you need to go and work a bit harder. It’s good to experience it and it brings you down to earth.

“Then slowly you’re building that up, the physicality, size and then experience and that’s the big thing; it takes a short time for some people, and for other people it takes a bit longer.”

The current situation in the back-row has McCann alongside Duane Vermeulen and Nick Timoney, though he is very aware of the precariousness of it all.

“It pushes you on and if I start looking behind me that’s not going to help me get into the team,” he adds with a nod towards Sheridan and retiring Jordi Murphy.

Back in pre-season he had been told what was needed from him and is now applying that graft to match situations.

“Dan (McFarland) had said I needed to be more physical for this year. I’ve worked on mainly defensive physicality, so I feel like I’ve upped that in my game to get in the right positions to make an impact and selection has followed,” he says.

“(At six) You have to get through a lot of work so it’s focusing on a moment on doing everything and being physical,” adds the strong-carrying McCann, who was given exposure to the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa earlier this season.

This campaign has also brought him his first taste of Champions Cup rugby, benching against La Rochelle before being handed a start in the round of 16 knockout tie with Leinster at the start of the month.

As he recalls of a day Ulster were well schooled by their southern neighbours: “It’s quite a moment to get your first start in Europe and you’ve got to separate the result from what the actual experience was like.

“The bigger the game, you get a taste for it and you want more. Having experience of that, you don’t ever want to step back but keep going and building on that.”

Let’s see what happens now tomorrow against an Edinburgh side which might contain a back-row combination of Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson and Viliame Mata.

And if they all come to Ravenhill, it will be up to McCann to demonstrate that he’s not for being thrown about again.