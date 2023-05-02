Player safety is Ulster’s priority, insists Jonny Petrie as province apply for 3G pitch at Ravenhill

Ulster said it would continue to explore their options for Ravenhill's pitch — © ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Ulster Rugby CEO Jonny Petrie has said player safety will be “at the forefront” of the decision on Ravenhill’s future playing surface.

Confirming a Belfast Telegraph story from February that the province were considering what would be the biggest change to their home ground since a major redevelopment 10 years ago, the former Scottish international released a short statement detailing the planning application advertised last week.

“We want the pitch at Kingspan Stadium to be a world-class playing surface for the professional and domestic games that Ulster Rugby hosts across the season,” he said.

“In line with our ambitions for the game at all levels, we continue to explore how best to manage and develop the pitch to ensure it is safe and suitable for all fixtures.

Ulster Rugby CEO Jonny Petrie updated supporters on the province's plans

“Following extensive research and exploratory work, which has been in progress since early last year, Ulster Rugby has submitted a planning application to Belfast City Council for a potential 3G pitch at Kingspan Stadium.

“We will continue to investigate the options available to us, which will have player safety at the forefront, and Ulster Rugby will update supporters when a decision on the pitch has been agreed by the club.”

Meanwhile, Ulster head coach Dan McFarland revealed that, after hooker John Andrew was added to the injury list, there are still a number of other doubts in his squad ahead of Friday night’s URC Quarter-Final against Connacht at Ravenhill.

Iain Henderson, Marty Moore, Tom O’Toole and Will Addison, as well as Sean Reffell and Matty Rea, will also be absent for the game.