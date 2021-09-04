Players' preparation more important than the scoreline, insists Ulster head coach Dan McFarland

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland was none too concerned about the result of his side's 45-21 pre-season defeat to Saracens on Friday night, focusing instead on the valuable minutes banked by players as they prepare for the United Rugby Championship opener on September 24.

With winning or losing not of paramount importance at this time of year, passages of the game were more entertaining than the usual warm-up fare with Mark McCall's side securing the victory through two ruthless periods in the ascension.

Seizing control of things with four tries in 19 first-half minutes, they allowed Ulster to pull within five points after the turn before putting the gloss back on the scoreline through an eight-minute hat-trick from Ben Harris.

With the game played minus both sides' internationals and British and Irish Lions, plenty of young players were featured with McFarland believing the experience will stand to his Academy and development players.

"It's more about getting a look at the kind of ways that we're trying to play and some of the things we're working on as well as getting fellas minutes on the pitch," said the head coach preparing for his fourth year at the helm. "I really wanted to see some of those young guys play and they deserved to get out there after all the hard work they put out there in pre-season.

"I know they'll have enjoyed that, they won't have enjoyed the result but there's a chunk of guys that pulled the Ulster senior jersey on for a first time and it was against Saracens, one of the best European teams."

With such a youthful panel seeing out the game McFarland added that the errors that allowed the visitors, at that stage playing with 14-men after Ivan van Zyl's deserved red card, to secure victory were to be expected.

"I'm really pleased to get that game played and some good minutes for our guys," he added.

"We had a good look at some of the stuff we've been working on. Physically I think we were struggling about in the first-half, losing collisions, we couldn't create any quick ball.

"There were some real athletes in that Saracens team and we struggled a bit in the contact area. As the half wore on we got ourselves back into it, started defending pretty well, making some good turnovers and then in the third quarter we were right back into it at 26-21.

"Unfortunately then, there were a few errors which you're going to get with young fellas on the pitch. That's not their fault, it's just part of the learning process.

"Once they jumped ahead it became a game of catch-up and they scored a few tries off the back of our errors."

Ulster and Saracens will do battle again on Thursday in London for what will be a final tune-up for the northern province before the season begins.