Playing Leinster is the toughest task in club rugby but we’re up for it, says Ulster coach Dan McFarland

Rugby

Dan McFarland's Ulster side travel to Leinster this weekend

Jonathan Bradley

Ulster boss Dan McFarland believes his side will relish starting a key month of their season with the toughest assignment in club rugby.

The northern province’s December slate brings four huge fixtures, starting with a trip to face League-leaders Leinster in the RDS on Saturday night.

While Sale and La Rochelle in the Champions Cup pool stages await across what will be a hugely testing fortnight, and a pre-Christmas visit to face Connacht in Galway brings its own challenges, McFarland knows the weekend’s top of the table clash provides a unique assignment.

“We’ve four big games before Christmas,” said McFarland. “Two inter-pros sandwiching two European games. We’ll take each in turn. The first one just happens to be Leinster.

“There isn’t a tougher task in club rugby at the moment. It’s certainly one of the toughest.

“Leinster have so many quality players. It’s a challenge we’ll absolutely relish.

“You don’t want the gap between yourself and the top team to stretch out. That’s the bottom line. It’s important.

“It’s a game in and of itself and we’ve to play it for what it is. It’s 80 minutes and we’re trying to get the win.”