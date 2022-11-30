Playing Leinster is the toughest task in club rugby but we’re up for it, says Ulster coach Dan McFarland

Rugby

Ulster boss Dan McFarland believes his side will relish starting a key month of their season with the toughest assignment in club rugby.

The northern province’s December slate brings four huge fixtures, starting with a trip to face League-leaders Leinster in the RDS on Saturday night.

While Sale and La Rochelle in the Champions Cup pool stages await across what will be a hugely testing fortnight, and a pre-Christmas visit to face Connacht in Galway brings its own challenges, McFarland knows the weekend’s top of the table clash provides a unique assignment.

“We’ve four big games before Christmas,” said McFarland. “Two inter-pros sandwiching two European games. We’ll take each in turn. The first one just happens to be Leinster.

“There isn’t a tougher task in club rugby at the moment. It’s certainly one of the toughest.

“Leinster have so many quality players. It’s a challenge we’ll absolutely relish.

“You don’t want the gap between yourself and the top team to stretch out. That’s the bottom line. It’s important.

“It’s a game in and of itself and we’ve to play it for what it is. It’s 80 minutes and we’re trying to get the win.”