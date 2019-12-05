Poll: What is Ulster's best second row pairing of the 2010s?

The voting for Ulster's best team of the decade is well under way and now it's the turn of the pack's second row.

It's been narrowed down to three players but only two can make the final cut. So what would be your preferred pairing?

And scroll down for the vote on the best lock pairing.

1. Johann Muller

Arriving in the summer of 2010, Johann Muller is yet another former Shark beloved by Ulster who made the 24-cap South African skipper of the side. Still talked about in almost revered tones, his organisation, leadership and set-piece work were the foundational parts of a side revamped in the seasons after his arrival.

Having not made a European quarter-final since their winning season of 1999, the northern province, bolstered by a number of key imports brought in by David Humphreys, reached the last eight every season of Muller's tenure and the final of 2012.

By the time he announced his retirement in 2014, injuries had begun to take their toll and he was only 33 when he played his last game for the side. Moved home to the farm in South Africa once his Uslter career was over, returned to Kingspan Stadium in the spring of 2017 to be there when his good friend Ruan Pienaar played his last game for the province.

2. Iain Henderson

Still just 27-years-old, it says much for what Iain Henderson has already achieved in the game that when it came time for Dan McFarland to choose his successor to Rory Best in the captaincy role at Kingspan Stadium that there was one CV that stood out so readily from the rest.

Having already exceeded 50 caps for Ireland and been a tourist with the British and Irish Lions, Henderson's stature among his peers is undoubted and he remains the homegrown jewel in the heart of the Kingspan Stadium pack. Something of a rarity in Irish rugby, he is often described as a physical freak and it was his bullish carrying ability that caught the eye when he first debuted back in 2012.

Since, he has matured from the back-row into the engine room with his lineout nous becoming an ever-increasing part of his game. Having penned a new IRFU contract just last year, Ulster fans can take heart too from the fact that there remains plenty more to come.

3. Dan Tuohy

Dan Tuohy has pinpointed Ulster's run to the 2012 Heineken Cup final as a career highlight.

A Bristol native, Dan Tuohy arrived in 2009 and would end up amassing well over a century of caps for the province.

Partnering Muller for the first chunk of the decade, theirs was a great if contrasting partnership. Always keen to get his hands on the ball, Tuohy was a strong carrier as well as contributing to the set-piece and ever-willing to throw himself wholeheartedly into the defensive effort while Ulster fans warmed to his frankness too.

His abrasive style saw him ship more than a few injuries, including arm fractures. Made his Ireland debut in 2010 on the summer tour to New Zealand, scoring a try in a 66-28 loss, ultimately winning 11 caps the pick of which came against Scotland in the 2014 Six Nations.

Left Ulster in 2016 for a move to hometown club Bristol and has since turned out for Leicester Tigers, Stade Francais and current club Vannes who he has captained this season in the Pro D2.