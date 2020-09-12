PRO14 final: Ulster beaten as memories of recent heartaches live to see another day while Leinster underline utter dominance at Aviva Stadium

Leinster 27-5 Ulster

Ulster's James Hume celebrates with his team-mates after scoring the first try.

Robbie Henshaw runs clear to score his intercept try and take the game away from Ulster.

Jacob Stockdale and his Ulster team-mates mull over their final defeat after the full-time whistle.

The closer you get to the mountain, the taller it looks.

Ulster found themselves just one step from the summit of the PRO14 but the climb to overcome Leinster remains just too long.

If the unfancied northern province came into the showpiece final with a puncher's chance, they threw everything they had into the opening rounds only to be hit with the sucker blow just after half-time. Ten points in the blink of an eye took the absent Ulster faithful from the edge of their seats to slumped in their chairs.

An absorbing opening will have lit a fire under those hoping from afar but it could not be sustained deep in the game, Leinster's three-peat and an unbeaten season marking them not just as the class of this season's PRO14 but a team who have earned their place in history.

Quite how anyone hauls them in the seasons to come remains a mystery for the long-term. Now, Ulster will take the time to lick their wounds after a first final in seven years ended in a 27-5 defeat.

As heads hung and shoulders slumped come the final whistle, those breathless opening minutes felt like they'd occurred considerably longer than an hour and half prior.

The first carry from Stuart McCloskey, the first thumping hit from Marcell Coetzee, even the nerve-settling first take from Mike Lowry, the breakneck pace saw plenty crammed into the opening first minutes. There was plenty of water under the bridge already when James Hume lit up the empty Aviva Stadium like a veteran of the stage.

With Ulster playing off quick ball, a dummy run from Tom O'Toole froze the defence and Alan O'Connor pulled the ball back for the promising centre.

The hint of an opening was all he needed.

His pace did for Ronan Kelleher, the goosestep for prospective Ireland winger James Lowe, the fend for Hugo Keenan. In a blink, he was over.

His 20th appearance in the PRO14, the 20th in his senior career in actual fact. It'll be a long time before he enjoys a sweeter moment.

Thumping the ball into the Aviva Stadium turf, he screamed "let's go." Ulster were already away.

Against Leinster, especially this Leinster, things are never that simple. Dan McFarland's men will have known they risked poking the proverbial bear less than four minutes into the contest, but in the moment, even the mightily improbable felt possible. In reality, they'd not score again.

Without their line-out the faulty part of their otherwise well-oiled machine, the likes of Andrew Porter, Caelen Doris and captain Garry Ringrose provided big moments for the champions. As well as Ulster defended, to do so for so long is energy-sapping and the pressure eventually told, Lowe the gleeful recipient of a whipped Gibson-Park pass for their first try. Byrne converted, adding a later penalty.

Championships are won in those small stretches of turf between the five metre and trylines. For all Ulster's impressive efforts in that first-half, that they trailed 10-5 at the turn was thanks to Leinster putting on the clamps once Ulster caught themselves in the shadows of their posts.

The visitors were far from the error-strewn outfit of recent weeks but in finals, the glare on even isolated incidents feels stronger still, never more so than the pass fired into the feet rather than hands of Hume when there were men outside as half-time loomed.

With all their bullets still in the chamber of a loaded bench, to be within touching distance, even after Byrne scored the first points of the second-half from the tee, will have offered encouragement.

But when Burns' pass only two minutes later was picked off by Robbie Henshaw on half-way, suddenly the game took on a wholly different look. 20-5, a greater deficit than at any stage of the previous week's massive comeback. In an already lifeless stadium, the air was let of the Ulster balloon.

That would do it for Iain Henderson and Coetzee, two of Ulster's biggest players who had given all their battered bodys could muster over those first 45 minutes. With John Cooney sprung into action, it was a situation needing more magic than even their benched talisman has mustered this season.

The fight was still there, even as the life drained from their domestic season, but the sight of none other than the Irish skipper Johnny Sexton warming to see out the game told it's own tale.

A season of progression - both in the wider sense of a squad and the tangible climbing one step further up the ladder - but ultimately not one that could banish the long list of regrets.

The crass way in which Mark McCall was bundled out the door, the Twickenham humbling, the "home-final" at the RDS, Jared Payne's red card, the drama in Scotstoun, even last year's close but no cigar. Fourteen years of unwanted memories live to see another day.

There were to be no ghosts laid to rest here.

LEINSTER RUGBY: J Larmour, H Keenan, G Ringrose (capt), R Henshaw, J Lowe; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; C Healy, R Kelleher, A Porter; D Toner, J Ryan; C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan.

REPLACEMENTS: E Byrne (for Healy, 52), L McGrath (for Gibson-Park, 59), J Sexton (for Byrne, 59), J Tracy (for Kelleher, 59), M Bent (for A Porter, 63), S Fardy (for J Ryan, 63), R O'Laughlin (for Ringrose, 67), W Connors (for van der Flier, 73)

ULSTER RUGBY: M Lowry; R Lyttle, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, A Mathewson; E O'Sullivan, R Herring, T O'Toole; A O'Connor, I Henderson (capt), M Rea, S Reidy, M Coetzee.

REPLACEMENTS: J Andrew (for Herring, HIA, 20-32), J McGrath (for O'Sullivan, 48), J Cooney (for Mathewson, 48), S Carter (for Henderson, 48), N Timoney (for Coetzee, 48), I Madigan (for Burns, 54), M Moore (for O'Toole, 55), J Murphy (for Rea, 55), J Andrew (for Herring, 71)

REFEREE: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

STAR MAN: J van der Flier (LEIN)

