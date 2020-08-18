'Really upsetting': Dan McFarland reveals how Robert Baloucoune sustained injury blow

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has spoken of how star winger Robert Baloucoune picked up the injury that will keep him out for "a number of months."

The Enniskillen man, who turns 23 on Wednesday, had been the province's main try-scoring threat prior to lockdown, crossing the whitewash six times in just seven starts this season. It had all been enough to catch the eye of Ireland coach Andy Farrell in the build-up to the Six Nations, while just last week he was speaking of his excitement to resume what is just his second season in the senior side.

Having shipped a hamstring tear that requires surgery during training however, he will instead face a lengthy spell of recovery.

Read more Ulster dealt double injury blow as two key men ruled out of PRO14 conclusion

"Robert's one is really upsetting. It's a hamstring avulsion that occurred in a jackal position, so it's one of those injuries sustained in a mechanism you can't do anything about.

"You get caught in that position and when you put the mechanism there then that's what happens. It's really upsetting and it's a big blow for us because he's been looking really good this pre-season.

"He's been very physical, he's been progressing well, but it is what is. These things happen. He's a mentally tough guy and he'll work through that. In the meantime, we're blessed here with a number of back three players who are equally talented."

Baloucoune is not the only player that will be absent when Ulster return to action against Connacht on Sunday (4.30pm kick-off) with news also coming that Sean Reidy is suffering from a calf injury which McFarland believes will keep him out for four weeks while Iain Henderson, Will Addison and Andy Warwick were last week confirmed to be struggling with knocks.

The province resumes the season needing only two points or one Glasgow loss to be absolutely sure of their place in the shortened play-offs.