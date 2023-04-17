Record-breaking feats mean Tom Stewart has the last laugh over coach Dan Soper

United Rugby Championship

Tom Stewart's try treble against the Dragons earned him the Player of the Match award — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

Having made Ulster Rugby history on the occasion of his last start, this time Tom Stewart was breaking league-wide records.

Against the Dragons on Friday night, the young hooker’s second hat-trick in as many domestic games took him to 16 tries in the league this year and, having broken his province’s single season record against the Bulls last month, set a new high watermark for the competition.

Stewart – who also scored once this year in the Champions Cup – equalled the previous best of 14 shared by Tim Visser and Rabz Maxwane with his first score of the game before eclipsing them with a pair of tries either side of half-time.

“I don’t even know if I can,” said Stewart when asked to put his place in the history books into perspective.

“It’s a lot of credit to the boys’ hard work. Like I say every time, I think I’m repeating myself now, but we do have an amazing maul.

“It’s credit to them and I’ve been off the back of some brilliant work up front.

“I’m just happy to finish it off. The way things are going at the minute, I’m just taking it as it comes. I’m thankful for it but I know I can’t take anything for granted, have got to stay on the front foot and keep trying to get better.”

While plenty of Stewart’s scores have come off the back of the set-piece, as did another two here, he completed his hat-trick out on the wing, scoring from Jacob Stockdale’s pass after good work from Ethan McIlroy and David McCann.

Not that he was taking much credit for that one either.

“Right place, right time,” he said. “It was a throw and hold scenario. I just ran a support line like any good nine would.

“Sopes (the province’s attack coach, Dan Soper) was joking with me there that even with the one try they wanted the backs to score, I still ended up getting it. He gave me a bit of grief for that.

“It was a super line from Ethan, super support from Dave and Jacob, and I was there to just dot the ball over the line again.”

Even with Stewart’s third try bringing up the bonus-point with over half an hour left to play, and Ulster ultimately running in six scores, this was certainly a performance that could best be described as mixed.

Stewart’s treble had put the hosts 19 points ahead of opposition who haven’t won in the league since October, but a pair of quickfire scores from the visitors made it a one-score game once again.

While they’d make the game safe with two tries in the last 12 minutes, their defence left plenty to be desired, allowing the Dragons back into a contest that should have been well in hand.

With the play-offs now less than three weeks away, against better opposition such lapses could clearly be season-ending.

“I’m not going to make excuses for us,” said Stewart. “You could say we had a week off, that we were rusty, but at the end of the day we need to be better.

“We talk about our standards and there are times out there that we didn’t meet our standards. It’s just not good enough.

“We need to be better. I don’t know if there’s anything you can put it down to or whether it’s just a bit of accountability to each other and to team-mates.

“We definitely had bits and pieces that we needed to work on. We showed glimpses of what we can do in attack, our attack looked well at times, but defensively we slipped off a lot of tackles, a bit of spacing and stuff. I think we can be better.

“Don’t get me wrong, it wasn’t all doom and gloom out there, but I felt personally from my perspective that I need to work a bit harder on getting into the ‘d’ line and tackle selection.

“Against Leinster or big South African teams, tackle selection, double shots, things like that are going to be key because you can’t let them win the gainline or the collisions.”