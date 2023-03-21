Return of Robert Baloucoune gives Ulster a real threat, says coach Roddy Grant

Ulster's Robert Baloucoune has appeared in only four matches this season due to a series of injuries — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

Ulster star Robert Baloucoune is fit for the northern province’s run-in having returned to training during the international break.

The winger has played just four times for the side this season thanks to a variety of ailments and has been out of action with a hamstring problem since the first week of January.

With just three League games left before the URC play-offs, not to mention the small matter of a Champions Cup last-16 knock-out tie against Leinster in the Aviva Stadium next week, the 25-year-old Irish international’s return ahead of Saturday night’s visit from the Bulls could hardly have been better timed.

“He has not been available for us for big chunks,” acknowledged the province’s assistant coach Roddy Grant.

“He is a great player and has scored some unbelievable tries, proper finisher’s tries, winger’s tries.

“A player like him can come in with a real threat. He is a really good defender as well because of his bravery and rugby knowledge, his speed, he definitely adds a dynamic to any backline in any team and it is really good to have him back training and available.”

While the Enniskillen man has certainly been missed this year, he is now fresh when Ulster need him most.

“I’m sure there’s definitely an element of that helping, players that are keen and eager to play,” added Grant. “There’s so many of those scenarios, guys involved with Ireland that haven’t had much game-time that are coming back for us to play (too).”

There was less positive news on Baloucoune’s colleague Will Addison. One of just three players, along with Iain Henderson and Marty Moore, named on the injury report issued by the province yesterday, the 30-year-old has been out since October of 2021 with a badly broken leg and, overall, has played just eight times in the past three years.

“I’m not sure about this season, or where he’s at,” said Grant.

“I think a lot of his injury is complex. Things change depending on what markers he gets, it can put him back or speed him up. I’m not sure about that.

“It’s frustrating. That’s life as a pro sportsman, it is what it is.

“It’s not easy, certainly not easy for him.

“You just hope he gets a bit of luck and that things go to plan for the rest of the block.

“Any team has guys that are long-term injured or worse and unfortunately it’s just part and parcel.”

With the Stormers travelling to Leinster on Friday night, Ulster could yet go into Saturday’s contest against their South African opponents with a chance to go second in the table. With the top two getting home advantage in the Semi-Finals should they get there, and only two rounds of fixtures after this one, Grant understands the importance.

“There is a big difference between second and third in the bigger picture,” he said. “That is what we are going for. In the shorter term it is win all the games, that is always the goal. The bigger picture stuff, you can’t really plan for it other than to try to win each game.

“Win all the games and try and get the best spot that we can. In the quarters, we’ll see who we get.”