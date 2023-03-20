Returning Ireland internationals have given Ulster massive motivation, reveals Mike Lowry

Ulster full-back Mike Lowry admits that a desire to be part of future Ireland squads is what’s driving on the province to bigger and better things this season following Saturday’s Grand Slam success.

Ireland were sensational throughout the Six Nations, winning all five of their games to earn their third Grand Slam since 2009, and backed up their position as World Cup favourites with impressive wins over France and Scotland.

There was a little frustration from an Ulster perspective in that they had no players in the starting line-up for the clinching game against England on Saturday, with Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole and Kieran Treadwell coming on from the bench.

But now that the internationals – including Stuart McCloskey and Nick Timoney – are back in the Ulster camp ahead of Saturday’s clash with the Vodacom Bulls, Lowry admits there has been a renewed energy, particularly with World Cup places on the line.

“It’s a massive motivating factor to see the lads that were involved and were lucky to get that opportunity involved,” said the full-back, who is in the mix for a place on the plane to France himself.

"The internationals definitely feed back into the wider group and the rest of the lads. That's what we all want to be part of and get to.

“It’s all about pushing our boundaries and our standards to perform at our best and bring out the best in everyone. Team performance will come first and then hopefully individuals can shine in that and push on to get into those wider squads we want to be part of.”

Now that Ireland have the Six Nations trophy in their back pocket, it’s time to turn attentions back to the business end of the club rugby season where Ulster still have ambitions of doing the double.

Despite a rough run of results in December and January which saw the province not only fall out of contention for top spot but also lose their strangehold on second place, they are back in with a shout of securing home advantage in the United Rugby Championship play-offs.

Positive results against the DHL Stormers, Cell C Sharks and Cardiff have put Ulster just five points behind the second-placed Stormers with three games remaining, with the prize of a home Semi-Final at stake.

As well as that, Dan McFarland’s men have a mouthwatering Heineken Champions Cup last-16 tie against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium next weekend, and Lowry is keen for them to realise their full potential when the chips are down.

“We went through that sticky patch but we always knew what we were capable of. It’s about improving these next few weeks and there’s a great opportunity for those play-offs,” he added.

"We know what’s at stake and we want to push on for silverware. This is the peak part of the season and we know we have to be at our best and bring the best out of each other.”