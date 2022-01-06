Reuben Crothers to captain Ireland U20s as seven Ulster players handed chance to impress ahead of Six Nations

Reuben Crothers will once again captain Ireland Under 20s as one of seven Ulster players included in the matchday squad for Friday’s challenge match against Leinster Development.

The game, kicking off at 2pm at Energia Park on Friday, serves as another warm-up for the upcoming U20 Six Nations, which Ireland are scheduled to begin at home to Wales at Musgrave Park on Friday, February 4.

While Crothers leads the side from the back row, he’s joined in the starting pack by fellow Ulster forwards Lorcan McLoughlin at the opposite side of Leinster’s James Culhan, John Glasgow at lock and James McCormick at hooker.

Amongst a packed replacements bench of 11 players are Ulster trio Josh Hanlon, Scott Wilson and Adam McNamee.

Ballymena Academy’s Joe Mawhinney and Armagh's Ross Taylor drop out of the panel after last week’s win over Munster in Cork.

Commenting ahead of the game, head coach Richie Murphy said: "We have had two really valuable work-outs either side of Christmas and Friday is another opportunity for players in the extended group to showcase themselves, as we build towards the Six Nations and our first Friday Night Lights game in Cork."

Ireland U20s squad to face Leinster Development

15. Patrick Campbell (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

14. George Coomber (UCC RFC/Munster)

13. Fionn Gibbons (UCD RFC/Leinster)

12. Ben Brownlee (Blackrock College/Leinster)

11. Aitzol King (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

10. Charlie Tector (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

9. Matthew Devine (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

1. Oisin Michel (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

2. James McCormick (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

3. Rory McGuire (UCD RFC/Leinster)

4. John Glasgow (City of Armagh RFC/Ulster)

5. Mark Morrissey (UCD RFC/Leinster)

6. Lorcan McLoughlin (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster)

7. Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)(Captain)

8. James Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster).

Replacements

16. Josh Hanlon (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

17. Kieran Ryan (Shannon RFC/Munster)

18. Scott Wilson (Wallace HS/Ulster)

19. Adam McNamee (Malone RFC/Ulster)

20. Conor Moloney (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

21. Adam Maher (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

22. Tony Butler (Garryowen FC/Munster)

23. Daniel Squires (UCC RFC/Munster)

24. Conor O'Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster)

25. Reece Malone (Loughborough University/IQ Rugby)

26. Dominic Rhys Hey (Gloucester Hartpury Rugby/IQ Rugby).