Rob Baloucoune and Rory Sutherland added to Ulster’s injury list following Autumn Nations Series

Ulster will be without Ireland winger Rob Baloucoune and Scotland loosehead prop Rory Sutherland for Friday’s United Rugby Championship clash against Zebre after both were ruled out due to injury.

Baloucoune missed Ireland’s win over Australia with a hamstring injury that will also keep him sidelined for this weekend’s game at Ravenhill, while Sutherland sustained a knee injury in Scotland’s defeat to the All Blacks.

Ulster have not placed a timeline on either players’ return, but both injuries are not expected to be long-term.

In Baloucoune’s absence, head coach Dan McFarland looks set to turn to Jacob Stockdale and Emerging Ireland star Ethan McIlroy for the wing jerseys against the Italians, while Eric O’Sullivan and Andy Warwick will compete for the loosehead berth.

Meanwhile, winger Aaron Sexton has also joined the pair on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a thumb ligament injury picked up on All-Ireland League duty with Malone, however a return date has also not been specified.

The trio join Will Addison (lower leg), Ian Madigan (knee), Jude Postlethwaite (shoulder) and Sean Reffell (hamstring) on the list of players unavailable for Friday’s game as Ulster return to action for the first time since their win over Munster on October 29.