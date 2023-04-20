Rob Baloucoune one of seven changes as Ulster target home advantage in URC Semi-Finals

Ulster ace Rob Baloucoune is back in the line-up to face Edinburgh — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

Ulster have made seven changes for their final United Rugby Championship regular season game against Edinburgh at Ravenhill on Friday night, including a recall for Ireland winger Rob Baloucoune.

The speedy Enniskillen man missed last week’s win over the Dragons due to injury but has made a full recovery and is named in the run-on team for the final game before the Play-Offs.

Head coach Dan McFarland has also restored Stewart Moore, Andrew Warwick, Rob Herring, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Kieran Treadwell and Nick Timoney to the starting line-up.

Ulster know that a win over Edinburgh would ensure second place in the URC is theirs and therefore home seeding in the Play-Offs through to the Semi-Finals, which would be a massive boost.

Baloucoune, who has been plagued by injury all season, returns to form what would be considered Ulster’s top back three trio alongside Mike Lowry and Jacob Stockdale, with Moore coming in for Stuart McCloskey at inside centre.

Billy Burns and John Cooney continue at half-backs while it’s an all-new front row of Warwick, Herring and Toomaga-Allen – the props forced to change due to injuries to Eric O’Sullivan and Tom O’Toole – to the one that started against the Dragons.

Stand-in skipper Alan O’Connor is partnered by Treadwell in the second row, with David McCann and Duane Vermeulen joined by Timoney at openside flanker in a strong back row.

There are recalls to the bench for Callum Reid and Gareth Milasinovich in the forwards, where they are joined by last week’s hat-trick hero Tom Stewart, Sam Carter and Marcus Rea. In the backs, Nathan Doak and Craig Gilroy are included alongside the returning Luke Marshall.

Edinburgh have included seven Scotland internationals in their starting line-up for the game at Ravenhill, including dangerous wingers Duhan van der Merwe and Darcy Graham, with flanker Jamie Ritchie named captain.

ULSTER

15. Mike Lowry; 14. Rob Baloucoune, 13. James Hume, 12. Stewart Moore, 11. Jacob Stockdale; 10. Billy Burns, 9. John Cooney; 1. Andrew Warwick, 2. Rob Herring, 3. Jeffery Toomaga-Allen; 4. Alan O’Connor (captain), 5. Kieran Treadwell; 6. David McCann, 7. Nick Timoney, 8. Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16. Tom Stewart, 17. Callum Reid, 18. Gareth Milasinovich, 19. Sam Carter, 20. Marcus Rea, 21. Nathan Doak, 22. Luke Marshall, 23. Craig Gilroy.

EDINBURGH

15. Emiliano Boffelli; 14. Darcy Graham, 13. James Lang, 12. Cammy Hutchison, 11. Duhan van der Merwe; 10. Blair Kinghorn, 9. Henry Pyrgos; 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. Dave Cherry, 3. Luan de Bruin; 4. Glen Young, 5. Sam Skinner; 6. Jamie Ritchie (captain), 7. Hamish Watson, 8. Viliame Mata.

Replacements: 16. Stuart McInally, 17. Boan Venter, 18. WP Nel, 19. Phillips, 20. Boyle, 21. Ben Vellacott, 22. Sam Bennett, 23. Sweeney.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy)