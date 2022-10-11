Rob Herring and James Hume are boost for Ulster as they fly to South Africa

Rugby

Rob Herring is expected to play for Ulster against the Lions

Ulster will have Ireland internationals James Hume and Rob Herring among their travelling party when the province head for South Africa today.

Dan McFarland’s squad are bound for Johannesburg ahead of their first southern hemisphere game of the season against the Lions in Ellis Park on Saturday.

And Cape Town native Herring is expected to return having missed the win over Ospreys last weekend.

Billy Burns and Stuart McCloskey, who limped out of that contest, also seem to have avoided a spell on the sidelines.

Ian Madigan, however, will require a scan on the knee injury he picked up in the same game while Kieran Treadwell injured a pec in training last week.

“It will be a big challenge,” said Ulster forwards coach Roddy Grant. “(The Lions) definitely are better than they were last season, they look to have done a lot of good things in pre-season, got quite a few new players in.

“(In) Ellis Park as well, not many teams go there and win, I think there were only two last season in Edinburgh and Connacht. So it is a big challenge and we are up for it.”