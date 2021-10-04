Rob Herring: ‘Awesome’ hooker hailed for Ulster Rugby performances and leadership ahead of 200th appearance

Long-servant: Rob Herring has played 199 games for Ulster since his debut in 2012

As Rob Herring prepares to join Ulster’s ‘200 Club’, the side’s forwards coach Roddy Grant believes the milestone is a testament to the hooker’s standing at Kingspan Stadium.

Having made his debut all the way back in 2012 under Brian McLaughlin, the Irish international is the most experienced man in Dan McFarland’s senior squad, his 199 provincial outings added to 22 Test caps.

If selected to face Benetton in Belfast on Friday night, the 31-year-old would become just the seventh man to reach a double-century in the white jersey, following in the footsteps of Roger Wilson, Andrew Trimble, Darren Cave, Rory Best, Paul Marshall and Robbie Diack.

"He's been awesome,” said Grant, who like Herring grew up in South Africa.

“To get 200 professional games is a real achievement, but at one club, and a club like Ulster as well, is awesome.

“That speaks volumes about him as a player and he's obviously an Irish international as well.

"He's a great guy, a good leader and he works really hard. He's a pleasure to coach, he's very coachable.

"It's a really good reflection on him as a player, a pro, a person. He's someone who is passionate about the club and 200 games is an awesome achievement.”

For a man who actually made his Irish debut as a makeshift flanker against Argentina in 2014, it is perhaps no surprise that Grant especially values Herring’s broad skill-set. While, as a front-line international and one of only a few remaining players that link back even as far as the Mark Anscombe era, some of his most important contributions comes through his leadership.

A former full-time captain of the province, Herring had to bide his time early in his career behind Rory Best but now, alongside Iain Henderson and Alan O’Connor, is one of the key voices in the side.

“Like all hookers, he plays a really important part in our set-piece, the scrum, the line-out, but he's obviously dynamic around the park as well. He's not just a set-piece hooker.

“It's always a broad topic leadership because there are so many ways to do it.

"Rob is articulate, he talks really well and with the younger guys, because he's a good bloke and a good person, he's very approachable. He's not hierarchical or stand-offish.

“He talks well, he talks sense and he understands the game.

"But probably the most important thing with him is that he's consistent in his actions.

“He plays consistently and those actions are his leadership.”

Somewhat forebodingly for Ulster, these occasions have proven to be a bit of a curse down through the years, with only Paul Marshall out of the previous six having enjoyed a victory while bringing up the double-ton.

That was, at least, against Friday night’s opponents Benetton, although Grant has called for wariness of a side still riding the crest of a wave.

While Ulster and Munster are the only sides in the competition with maximum points, the Italians are only two points behind having beaten both the Stormers and then Edinburgh to begin the campaign.

Factor in last season’s Rainbow Cup triumph and the visitors bring plenty of momentum to Belfast.

“Their results speak for themselves,” he added. "They’ve had a great start to the season to go two from two and they’re playing really good rugby.

"It’s a big challenge and they’re a good side with good players.”

There is little sign of Ulster’s injury issues easing considerably before the game. While there were no new concerns emanating from the game against Zebre, Jacob Stockdale and Rob Lyttle are being monitored by the province with a view to returning this weekend.

That means that John Cooney, Stuart McCloskey, Jordi Murphy, Kieran Treadwell, Iain Henderson and Rob Balacoune all remain absent, alongside more long-term absentees Luke Marshall, Jack McGrath and Cormac Izuchukwu.